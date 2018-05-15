Author Tom Wolfe dead at 88

Author Tom Wolfe has died, his agent confirmed Tuesday. He was 88.
BREAKING: Agent says author Tom Wolfe, chronicler and satirist of American culture, has died at age 87.— The Associated Press (@AP) May 15, 2018
olfe died Monday at hospital in New York City after he was hospitalized with an infection, his agent Lynn Nesbit told The New York Times.
Wolfe was a pioneer of the “New Journalism” literary movement, in which journalists incorporated literary techniques into their reports. He chronicled everything from hippies to the space race before turning his sharp eye to fiction.
The “new journalism” reporter and novelist insisted that the only way to tell a great story was to go out and report it. His writing style was rife with exclamation points, italics and improbable words.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}