  • Arkansas standoff: 3 deputies hurt, suspect killed, authorities say

    HACKETT, Ark. -

    A suspect was killed and three deputies hurt in an Arkansas police standoff, authorities said early Tuesday.

    Here is the latest information:

    Update 4:17 a.m. EDT May 8: According to KFSM, the standoff started before 11 p.m. CDT Monday when the suspect “barricaded themself on W. Highway 10 between Hackett and Greenwood.”

    During the incident, the suspect was killed and three Sebastian County SWAT deputies suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said.

     

