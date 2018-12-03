  • Arkansas bus crash: 1 killed, 40 hurt when bus carrying youth football team overturns

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    BENTON, Ark. - One child is dead and 40 people are hurt after a charter bus overturned on Interstate 30 in Arkansas, state police are reporting.

    According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened about 2:40 a.m. CST at mile marker 111, just west of Benton. The bus “left the roadway and overturned,” police said.

    The injured are being treated at hospitals in Benton and Little Rock, police said.

    The bus driver survived the crash and is being questioned, police said.'

    The team from the Orange Mound neighborhood of Memphis, Tennessee, was returning home after an all-star game in Dallas, WHBQ reported. Children aboard the bus ranged from 8 to 12 years old.

    – WHBQ in Memphis, Tennessee, contributed to this report.

