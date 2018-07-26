Arizona state trooper in training killed, another hurt in shootout

An Arizona state trooper in training was killed and another trooper hurt in a shootout, KNXV in Phoenix reported early Thursday.
BREAKING: One @Arizona_DPS trooper in training has been killed; another injured in shooting with a suspect near I-10 & Dysart. This is near where it happened. @JamieABC15 is live at the hospital where both officers were taken. #abc15 #teamcoverage pic.twitter.com/IlHi0UR5KU— Megan Thompson (@MeganABC15) July 26, 2018
