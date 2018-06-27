  • Antwon Rose shooting: Police officer charged with criminal homicide

    By: WPXI.com

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    Criminal homicide charges have been filed against Michael Rosfeld, the police officer accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old Antwon Rose, Pittsburgh’s WPXI has confirmed.

    Here is the latest information:

    Update 8:55 a.m. EDT Jun 27: Rosfeld’s attorney, Pat Thomassey, told WPXI that his client was no longer in custody by 8:55 a.m. Wednesday. He bonded out.

     

    Update 8:40 a.m. EDT June 27: Authorities have filed charges against a 17-year-old in connection to a drive-by shooting reported just before Rose was shot and killed on June 19.

    County police said Zaijuan Hester, 17, was with Antwon Rose and a driver in a car that was involved in a drive-by shooting that wounded one man in North Braddock. Officials said Rosfeld spotted the car with what appeared to be bullet holes in it about 13 minutes after the shooting. He pulled over the car. After handcuffing the driver, Rose and Hester ran from the back seat, authorities said.

    Update 8:35 a.m. EDT June 27: Rosfeld's attorney, Pat Thomassey, confirmed that his client turned himself in to authorities early Wednesday morning.

     

    Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala will hold a briefing at 11 a.m.

    Update 8:02 a.m. EDT June 27: Click here to read the criminal docket.

     

