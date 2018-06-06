0 Almost 120 homes destroyed on Hawaii's Big Island in ongoing Kilauea eruption

PUNA, BIG ISLAND, HAWAII - The violent volcanic eruption on Hawaii’s Big Island has now destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of residents to evacuate as Mount Kilauea continues to spew rivers of lava and molten rock in rural districts on the island.

Here are the latest updates:

Update 5:45 a.m. EDT June 6: Hundreds of homes have been destroyed on Hawaii’s Big Island after lava “completely filled Kapoho Bay, inundated most of Vacationland and covered all but the northern part of Kapoho Beach Lots,” The Associated Press reported late Tuesday.

That’s in addition to the 117 homes that were destroyed previously, officials said.

This photo compares what used to be Kapoho Bay (bottom) with what the bay looks like now – a completely new land mass, thanks to the Kilauea lava flow. https://t.co/S3kGo4PvVs pic.twitter.com/WLi9BHxSqK — Hawaii News Now (@HawaiiNewsNow) June 5, 2018

Update 7:14 a.m. EDT June 3: The fissure 8 flow continues to advance into the Kapoho Crater, the Star Advertiser of Honolulu reported.

7 people cited for loitering in lava zone will have to appear in court https://t.co/Hfsl8dkNh4 #HNN — Hawaii News Now (@HawaiiNewsNow) June 3, 2018

Update 9:14 p.m. EDT June 2: Seven people were cited for loitering disaster zone and will have to appear in court, according to KHNL.

The people were in lower Puna Friday night, where mandatory evacuation orders are in place.

Update 3:52 p.m. EDT June 2: Mandatory evacuations are underway in Hawaii Island’s Leilani Estates neighborhood as "vigorous lava eruptions" threaten more homes, the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency said.

The order issued by Mayor Harry Kim on Thursday states those who stay do so at their own risk and may not be rescued by first responders.

“They are being asked to leave. Period,” county spokeswoman Janet Snyder told reporters.

Fissure 8 fountains to heights of 200 ft; the chilled rock falls like rain in Leilani Estates subdivision. https://t.co/GLPzMkDS4X pic.twitter.com/cUHgcVJYaQ — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) May 31, 2018

Update 10:10 a.m. EDT May 23: Officials said all 11 wells at Puna Geothermal Venture’s plant on Hawaii’s Big Island had been successfully plugged by Tuesday as lava continued to inch toward the plant, Hawaii News Now reported.

“The well field at PGV is essentially safe,” Hawaii Emergency Management Administrator Thomas Travis said, according to the news station. “The probability of anything happening if lava enters the well field is very, very low. They should feel pretty comfortable that there should be no untoward events from Puna Geothermal, assuming the lava doesn't change its pattern or flow."

Reuters reported Monday that workers were scrambling to plug the plant’s wells to avoid an “uncontrollable release of toxic gasses.”

Update 4:37 p.m. EDT May 22: Lava continued to flow Tuesday on Hawaii's Big Island, creating toxic laze as it hit ocean waters.

Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said a majority of the lava was flowing Tuesday from a trio of fissures that have opened in recent days.

Spatter and splashing build ramparts around Fissure 22, Kīlauea Volcano’s Lower East Rift Zone. https://t.co/Ol1DixBPI3 pic.twitter.com/rmHvlGOBOh — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) May 22, 2018

Early AM overflight of Kīlauea Volcano’s Lower East Rift Zone, still an active ocean entry. https://t.co/HTtjchBzzJ pic.twitter.com/Tl1n4aJ22M — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) May 22, 2018

Update 11:56 a.m. EDT May 22: The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory released video Tuesday of lava hitting the ocean one day earlier, creating a toxic laze plume.

Ocean entry producing a laze plume, captured on this May 21 overflight of Kīlauea Volcano's Lower East Rift Zone. https://t.co/cHlyqKihLJ pic.twitter.com/Y3BcuDaJVQ — USGS Volcanoes:volcano: (@USGSVolcanoes) May 22, 2018﻿

Laze is formed when lava enters the ocean, setting off a series of chemical reactions and cooling the lava until it transforms into glass, which shatters, according to USGS officials. It creates white clouds of steam that contain toxic gas and tiny shards of volcanic glass.

Update 10:18 a.m. EDT May 22: Officials with the Hawaii Civil Defense Agency warned Tuesday of another “explosive eruption” at Kilauea’s summit

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported the explosion around 3:45 a.m.

“The resulting ash plume may affect the surrounding areas,” officials warned. “The wind may carry the ash plume to the southwest toward Wood Valley, Pahala, Naalehu and Waiohinu.”

Authorities said the biggest hazard from Tuesday’s early morning eruption is likely to be ash fallout. Residents were asked to stay indoors and keep windows closed.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory officials warned in an update Monday afternoon that "additional explosions (are) possible at any time" on Kilauea's summit.

May 21 #HVO #Kilauea summit report: Small explosion at 12:55 AM HST at Halema'uma'u crater & produced an ash plume that reached about 7,000 ft asl, carried by the wind to SW. More explosions & minor downwind ashfall possible at any time. https://t.co/7sDZqcOJ5s #KilaueaErupts pic.twitter.com/m9NLTLcNl1 — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) May 21, 2018

Update 11:15 p.m. EDT May 21: Lava is flowing toward a geothermal power plant on Hawaii’s Big Island as Mount Kilauea continues its violent eruptions.

Reuters is reporting that workers are scrambling to shut down the Puna Geothermal Venture (PGV) plant to prevent the “uncontrollable release of toxic gases.”

The plant provides about 25 percent of the Big Island’s power, but has been closed since the volcanic eruptions started on May 3.

Hawaii lava approaches geothermal power plant https://t.co/Zo8qmRLIlm pic.twitter.com/BnKBxjlzLU — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 22, 2018

Update 12:35 p.m. EDT May 21: Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said early Monday that a small explosion happened just before 1 a.m. local time at the Halemaumau crater at Kilauea's summit.

The explosion shot ash about 7,000 feet into the air.

"Additional explosive events that could produce minor amounts of ashfall downwind are possible at any time," USGS officials said.

The Hawaiian County Civil Defense Agency warned residents to be aware of ashfall after the "explosive eruption."

Update 12:38 p.m. May 20: Lava from the Kilauea volcano has crossed Highway 137 and entered the Pacific Ocean, the Hawaii County Civil Defense said Sunday. A second lava flow is about 437 yards from the highway, the Star Advertiser of Honolulu reported.

Big Island residents may now have to contend with laze -- a mixture of lava and haze -- that forms when hot lava hits the ocean, CNN reported.

After making contact with the water, the laze sends hydrochloric acid and volcanic glass particles into the air.

Laze can lead to lung, eye and skin irritation, CNN reported.

"This hot, corrosive gas mixture caused two deaths immediately adjacent to the coastal entry point in 2000, when seawater washed across recent and active lava flows," the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory wrote on its website.

Officials have told people to avoid areas where lava meets the ocean, CNN reported.

Powerful eruptions accompanied by thunderous booms punctuated the air Friday around Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island.

The volcano spewed lava bombs the size of cows as molten rock flowed from several of the 22 fissures that have opened around the volcano.

Hawaii officials have warned some Big Island residents that fast-moving lava is approaching an area near homes that were previously destroyed by eruptions from Kilauea volcano. https://t.co/CsQ7Tk0uWx — AP West Region (@APWestRegion) May 19, 2018

Update May 19, 2018, 2 a.m. EDT: Fast-moving lava isolated about 40 homes in a rural subdivision, forcing at least four people to be evacuated by county and National Guard helicopters, the Star-Advertiser of Honolulu reported.

According to the Hawaii County Civil Defense, police, firefighters and National Guard troops were stopping people from entering the area.

Update May 18, 2018 11:30 p.m. EDT: Hawaiian authorities have sent the National Guard, police and fire units into the East Rift Zone in Puna, according to the Hawaii Civil Defense Agency.

“There are approximately 40 homes in the area that are isolated. Officials are gaining access by helicopter to the area to assess how many people are there and if they need assistance. All persons in that area are asked to stay where they are and wait for further instructions,” the agency said on its website.

The Hawaii Volcano Observatory has confirmed another fissure opened on Friday, bringing the total number of fissures to 22.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes as Kilauea continues its violent eruptions.

Update May 18, 2018 8:35 a.m EDT: More lava is spewing from the Kilauea volcano as the 21st fissure opened Thursday, CNN reported.

#Live right now, lava is spewing out of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. >> https://t.co/xVCm30OqFJ pic.twitter.com/vtgSGKDwi5 — KIRO 7 (@KIRO7Seattle) May 18, 2018

Meanwhile, state officials have been handing out masks to protect people who live near Kilauea, ABC News reported. About 18,000 masks have been distributed, CNN reported. The safety measure protects residents from breathing in pieces of rock, glass and crystals that fall as the volcano continues to erupt, ABC News reported.

Update May 17, 2018 10:45 p.m EDT: Lava is erupting from points along the fissure system on Kilauea volcano, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, but the agency is calling it a “low-level eruption” at this point.

Kīlauea daily status report: 4 am explosive eruption at summit with traces of ash in local community. Low-level eruption of lava continues from multiple points along NE end of active fissure system. https://t.co/K6mzCqRT0E — USGS Volcanoes:volcano: (@USGSVolcanoes) May 17, 2018

Although lava is still spattering from Fissure 17, the flow has not advanced significantly over the past day, the USGS said.

There are currently 18 fissures that have opened due to seismic activity on Kilauea’ over the past two weeks.

Volcanic gas emissions are still elevated throughout the area and residents are urged to remain on alert.

“This eruption is still evolving and additional outbreaks of lava are possible. Ground deformation continues and seismicity remains elevated in the area,” the USGS reported late Thursday.

Rain on the Big Island Thursday helped the situation with the ashfall, but volcano experts are warning the situation on Kilauea is still very dynamic.

(Previous story)

Several schools were closed as ash continued to fall Thursday due to elevated sulfur dioxide levels. Officials warned people in the area to take shelter and protect themselves from the falling ash.

"The resulting ash plume will cover the surrounding area," officials with the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency said in a 5 a.m. alert. In a subsequent update, USGS officials said the ash plume was moving to the northeast.

The plume could be seen in an image taken from a webcam at the USGS’ Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

5 AM eye-opener at the the Kīlauea Volcano summit. HVO and Park Staffs previously evacuated. Lone webcam in the HVO Tower shows the plume. https://t.co/GVg72Rc51N pic.twitter.com/RBUbYa39rP — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) May 17, 2018

"Driving conditions may be dangerous so if you are driving pull off the road and wait until visibility improves," the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency warned.

Michelle Coombs, of the Hawaii Volcano Observatory, told Hawaii News Now that the situation remained “very, very active and very dynamic,” on Thursday.

“The potential for larger explosions is still there,” she said.

Officials with the USGS warned Tuesday that an eruption of Kilauea's volcano appeared "imminent."

The eruption on Kilauea began May 3. It has since forced thousands of people from their homes, destroyed nearly 40 structures -- including dozens of homes -- and created more than two dozen fissures in the ground surrounding the volcano.

﻿Check back for updates to this developing story.

