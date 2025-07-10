Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Savannah metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.
#10. Coastal Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, GA
- Enrollment: 512 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#9. Effingham County Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Effingham County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,063 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#8. Bluffton Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Beaufort County School District, SC
- Enrollment: 917 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#7. Esther F. Garrison School of Visual & Performing Arts
- School grades: PK, K-8
- Location: Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, GA
- Enrollment: 776 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#6. River Ridge Academy
- School grades: PK, K-8
- Location: Beaufort County School District, SC
- Enrollment: 1,138 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#5. H.E. McCracken Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Beaufort County School District, SC
- Enrollment: 892 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#4. The STEM Academy
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, GA
- Enrollment: 697 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#3. Ebenezer Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Effingham County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 992 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#2. South Effingham Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Effingham County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,112 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#1. Richmond Hill Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Bryan County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,922 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-