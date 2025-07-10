Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Savannah metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.

#10. Coastal Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, GA

- Enrollment: 512 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#9. Effingham County Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Effingham County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 1,063 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#8. Bluffton Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Beaufort County School District, SC

- Enrollment: 917 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#7. Esther F. Garrison School of Visual & Performing Arts

- School grades: PK, K-8

- Location: Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, GA

- Enrollment: 776 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#6. River Ridge Academy

- School grades: PK, K-8

- Location: Beaufort County School District, SC

- Enrollment: 1,138 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#5. H.E. McCracken Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Beaufort County School District, SC

- Enrollment: 892 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#4. The STEM Academy

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, GA

- Enrollment: 697 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#3. Ebenezer Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Effingham County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 992 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#2. South Effingham Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Effingham County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 1,112 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#1. Richmond Hill Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Bryan County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 1,922 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-