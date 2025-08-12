Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Savannah metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.
#10. Cross Schools
- Location: Bluffton, SC
- Enrollment: 760 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#9. The Habersham School
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Enrollment: 192 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#8. Memorial Day School
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Enrollment: 206 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#7. Veritas Academy
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Enrollment: 192 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#6. Calvary Day School
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Enrollment: 1,031 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#5. Hilton Head Christian Academy
- Location: Bluffton, SC
- Enrollment: 636 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#4. Savannah Christian Preparatory School
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Enrollment: 1,262 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. Hilton Head Preparatory School
- Location: Hilton Head Island, SC
- Enrollment: 570 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. St. Andrew's School
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Enrollment: 535 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. The Savannah Country Day School
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Enrollment: 1,072 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+