0 Bahamas Consul General Atlanta Spearheads the Official Metro-Atlanta Hurricane Relief Response

The Bahamas Consulate General Atlanta launches the Stronger Together #BahamasStrong relief effort for The Bahamas and will host an emergency donation drive Thursday, September 5th, 2019, 5p.m.-8p.m. at The Gathering Spot, 384 Northyards Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30313.



The Village Market Atl, The Gathering Spot and The Bahamas Consulate General Atlanta is behind the full-scale response to help people in The Bahamas. The country is reeling from Hurricane Dorian. The devastating Category 5 storm pummeled the island nation primarily ravaging Abaco Island and Grand Bahama. It left entire communities in total ruins. Right now, Bahamas Consul General, Astra Armbrister-Rolle is leading a unified and coordinated response in Atlanta in the wake of catastrophic damage; that includes the destruction of an estimated 13,000 homes in Abaco alone. Armbrister-Rolle and a team of community leaders and supporters have quickly amassed a network of aide to meet the needs of Bahamians who have lost absolutely everything within the 48hrs that Dorian churned slowly across the islands.



According to Consul General Armbrister-Rolle, Thursday's event at the Gathering Spot will outline the response effort and identify official drop-off locations across metro-Atlanta. She will also gather leaders from Atlanta's business, non-profit and political communities. The sole focus will be to meet the needs of the people on the ground in The Bahamas. Consul General Armbrister-Rolle said, "We need to get to the two affected areas with smart relief supplies." First responders and other search and rescue teams are looking for people who are in need of rescue. In our most immediate relief efforts, we are asking for donations of tools like rakes and shovels, mops and brooms and water purification tablets to help remove debris and sanitize water. Armbrister-Rolle said once people have been accounted for are receiving care, then, they will require personal care items like toiletries, baby formula, diapers and clothes. Recovery efforts in The Bahamas will be ongoing and Armbrister-Rolle is committed to the long-term revitalization of the affected islands.



The Bahamas Consulate General, Atlanta is also working closely with the Miami Consulate to coordinate the shipment of relief supplies. Thursday's event is being sponsored by the Village Market Atl and The Gathering Spot and several community service organizations. Media covering the event should arrive by 4:30pm and email kaliah@hentonjonesmedia.com for any questions.



Since 2009, The Bahamas Consulate General Atlanta has served the needs of Bahamians in the Southeastern United States. The Bahamas Consulate provides services such as visa and passport issuance and renewal. The Consulate also provides interviews for residency or citizenship as well as authentication of legal documents.

