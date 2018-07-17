Teacher supply giveaway underway in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA - Metro Atlanta-area teachers invited to receive up to $40 in free classroom supplies today.
Kroger’s Atlanta Division is showing support for metro Atlanta-area educators by giving away classroom supplies valued at more than $70,000.
We're at the giveaway talking to teachers as the line to get supplies grows, for a live report on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
It’s like a line at Disney! Teacher supply giveaway is in full effect until supplies last at Georgia Int’l Convention Ctr by the airport!! @wsbtv at Noon! @carolsbargeWSB pic.twitter.com/UmuETcw39M— Wendy Corona (@WendyCoronaWSB) July 17, 2018
The giveaway is at the Georgia International Convention Center in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or while supplies lasts.
Teachers with a valid Georgia teacher ID can receive up to $40 in free supplies on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
Teachers are invited to pick out free items for their classrooms, diving into the school year with a fresh start and some fresh supplies.
Supplies include tissues, paper towels, soap, band aids and more.
Kroger has been hosting the event for teachers for the past 18 years and say it gets bigger each year.
“We had about 2,300 last Tuesday and we're expecting even more today, (about) 2,500 to 3,000 teachers so there’s a lot of product, Turner said. “Between both events, we expect to give away about $70,000 worth of school supplies to our teachers.”
