Authorities believe crash through Illinois after-school building that killed 4 wasn’t targeted

CHATHAM, Ill. — (AP) — Authorities said Tuesday they believe a crash through an Illinois after-school building that killed three kids and one teenager wasn't targeted.

A car traveled through a field, then smashed through a building in a small city of Chatham outside Springfield, Illinois, on Monday afternoon. In an update Tuesday morning, police said two 7-year-olds, an 8-year-old and an 18-year-old were killed. Six more children were taken to hospitals and one remains in critical condition.

The Illinois driver, who was not injured, was taken to a hospital for evaluation and police said toxicology reports were pending. Police haven’t said if the driver was arrested or taken into custody.

The cause was under investigation, but police said the crash doesn’t appear to be a targeted attack.

Monday's crash was the latest instance of people driving vehicles into groups of people across the globe. Only two days earlier, a car plowed through a crowded street during a Filipino heritage festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, killing 11.

The struck building and facilities in Illinois house Youth Needing Other Things Outdoors, which holds after-school programs and summer camps, according to its website.

"I am horrified and deeply saddened by the deaths of children and numerous injuries in Chatham this afternoon," Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement Monday. "My heart is heavy for these families and the unimaginable grief they're experiencing – something that no parent should ever have to endure."

He said his office was monitoring the situation and was ready to lend support.

As evening fell Monday, police cars with lights flashing still blocked streets leading to the building. On its Facebook account, the Chatham Police Department asked for prayers.

“A terrible tragedy has occurred here that has affected all of us,” the message ended.

By Monday night, some members of the community and beyond had changed their Facebook profile photos to an image of a red ribbon and the words “Chatham Strong.”

Associated Press reporter Lisa Baumann contributed to this report from Bellingham, Washington.

