Arizona executes a man who murdered his girlfriend's ex-husband

FLORENCE, Ariz. — (AP) — An Arizona man who kidnapped and murdered his girlfriend's ex-husband was executed Wednesday, the second of four prisoners scheduled to be put to death this week in the U.S.

Aaron Brian Gunches, 53, was lethally injected with pentobarbital at the Arizona State Prison Complex in the town of Florence, John Barcello, deputy director of the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry, told news outlets. He was pronounced dead at 10:33 a.m.

Gunches fatally shot Ted Price in the desert outside the Phoenix suburb of Mesa in 2002. He pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in 2007.

The prisoner did not have any final words, Barcello said. He took a few heavy breaths and let out a snoring-type sound.

“By all accounts, the process went according to plan without any incident at all," Barcello said.

Gunches' execution had originally been scheduled for April 2023, but was called off after Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs ordered a review of the state's death penalty procedures. Late last year, Hobbs fired the retired judge she had appointed to conduct the review, and the state's corrections department announced changes in the team that lethally injects death row prisoners.

Gunches’ execution was carried out by inserting IVs into his arms, according to news media representatives who witnessed the execution. In the state’s two previous executions, the IV had been inserted into the prisoner’s femoral artery.

“This is probably the smoothest execution I’ve seen, and I think some of that came from the resoluteness of the person being executed,” said journalist Michael Kiefer of the Arizona Mirror, who has witnessed two executions and covered another nine. He said Gunches was pronounced dead 17 minutes after the injection was administered.

Troy Hayden of 12News KPNX said he saw no signs of pain on Gunches’ face. “There wasn’t wincing or anything like that,” Hayden said.

Gunches is the second person executed this week in the U.S. Louisiana executed a man on Tuesday, and two more executions were scheduled in Florida and Oklahoma on Thursday. Arizona is the first state with a Democratic governor to execute someone since 2017, when Virginia did so under then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

“The family of Ted Price has been waiting for justice for more than two decades," Arizona Attorney General Kris Maye said at a news conference following Wednesday's execution. “They deserve closure.”

The killing

Authorities say Price’s ex-wife struck Price in the face with a phone during an argument in late 2002 at her apartment, leaving him conscious but dazed. Price’s sister, Karen Price, said her brother had threatened to report his ex to child welfare authorities for doing drugs in front of their children.

Gunches arrived at the apartment later. He asked two other women who were there with his girlfriend to put Price in a car and drive him to a bus station. But when they realized they didn’t have enough money for a bus ticket, they instead drove into the desert, where Gunches shot Price, authorities said.

Gunches was arrested in January 2003 after being pulled over by an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper near the California state line. Gunches shot the trooper, who was saved by a bulletproof vest. Bullet casings from that shooting matched ammunition that had been found near Price’s body, and Gunches was charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in October 2003.

Karen Price described her brother as a kind and loving person who enjoyed watching the Phoenix Suns and Arizona Diamondbacks and riding his motorcycle. She said her family was devastated by Ted’s death.

The end of a long, painful process

“Ted’s murder was not random,” Colleen Clase, a lawyer representing Karen Price, said in a statement distributed to the news media. “It was a senseless act committed because he dared to do the right thing. Nearly 23 years later, today marks the end of a long and painful legal process. While no execution can truly bring closure, it is a relief to no longer relive this nightmare in courtrooms and legal battles.”

Ted Price’s daughter, Brittney Price said in a statement that the “pain of reliving the circumstances surrounding my father’s death for over two decades has taken a significant toll on my family and me.”

“Today marks the end of that painful chapter and I couldn’t be more grateful,” she said.

Gunches tried to move up the execution

Gunches, who represented himself even though he isn’t a lawyer, asked the Arizona Supreme Court in 2022 to issue an execution warrant against him to give closure to Price’s family. He later withdrew the request. The execution was scheduled anyway but later postponed amid the review ordered by Hobbs.

In late December, Gunches asked the state's highest court to skip legal formalities and schedule his execution as soon as possible, saying his death sentence was "long overdue." The court refused the request and later set his execution date for Wednesday.

No reprieve granted

There were no last-minute reprieves for Gunches, despite objections by lawyers who didn’t represent him yet still asked the Arizona Supreme Court not to issue his execution warrant. The lawyers said injecting someone with pentobarbital in large amounts has been shown to cause fluid to seep into the lungs and drown people in their own fluids.

The court rejected their request, saying it was not appropriate to use Gunches’ case to argue the merits of lethal injection. It also ruled that the necessary requirements to carry out Gunches’ execution had been met.

Billeaud reported from Phoenix.

