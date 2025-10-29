The 30 most popular homes for sale in Warner Robins

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Warner Robins metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 102 Meadow Ct, Warner Robins, GA 31088

- Views: 216

- List price: $319,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,973

- Price per square foot: $107.47

#2. 77 Oliver Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088

- Views: 214

- List price: $209,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,760

- Price per square foot: $119.26

#3. 105 Fernwood Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088

- Views: 212

- List price: $285,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,143

- Price per square foot: $132.99

#4. 204 Lovorn Cir, Warner Robins, GA 31088

- Views: 209

- List price: $320,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,054

- Price per square foot: $155.79

#5. 293 Osage Cir, Byron, GA 31008

- Views: 206

- List price: $334,952

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 4,184

- Price per square foot: $80.06

#6. 300 Cheshire Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088

- Views: 201

- List price: $399,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,747

- Price per square foot: $145.58

#7. 710 Pine St, Fort Valley, GA 31030

- Views: 199

- List price: $175,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,294

- Price per square foot: $135.24

#8. 105 Robinhood Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088

- Views: 180

- List price: $106,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,491

- Price per square foot: $71.09

#9. 211 Crakston Ct, Bonaire, GA 31005

- Views: 176

- List price: $243,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,229

- Price per square foot: $109.02

#10. 213 Ashby Way, Warner Robins, GA 31093

- Views: 170

- List price: $199,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,666

- Price per square foot: $119.99

#11. 1402 Park Ave, Perry, GA 31069

- Views: 165

- List price: $218,880

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,492

- Price per square foot: $146.70

#12. 104 Alton Woods Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088

- Views: 163

- List price: $335,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 2,266

- Price per square foot: $147.84

#13. 742 Cary Rd, Cochran, GA 31014

- Views: 157

- List price: $82,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 3,280

- Price per square foot: $25.00

#14. 224 Flowing Meadows Dr, Kathleen, GA 31047

- Views: 156

- List price: $255,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,775

- Price per square foot: $91.89

#15. 165 Lakeview Rd, Byron, GA 31008

- Views: 155

- List price: $99,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,154

- Price per square foot: $86.57

#16. 104 Bay View Rd, Perry, GA 31069

- Views: 153

- List price: $360,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,236

- Price per square foot: $111.25

#17. 105 Selwyn Ct, Kathleen, GA 31047

- Views: 151

- List price: $294,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,047

- Price per square foot: $144.06

#18. 214 Westbury Ct, Warner Robins, GA 31088

- Views: 147

- List price: $599,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,636

- Price per square foot: $164.99

#19. 1108 Briarcliff Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31088

- Views: 146

- List price: $250,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,633

- Price per square foot: $94.95

#20. 601 Paul St, Warner Robins, GA 31088

- Views: 145

- List price: $75,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 965

- Price per square foot: $77.72

#21. 320 Ellicott Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088

- Views: 144

- List price: $342,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,430

- Price per square foot: $140.95

#22. 202 Lake Front Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088

- Views: 136

- List price: $335,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,100

- Price per square foot: $108.06

#23. 212 Palomino Ln, Warner Robins, GA 31088

- Views: 133

- List price: $134,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,352

- Price per square foot: $99.78

#24. 115 Settlers Trl, Warner Robins, GA 31088

- Views: 132

- List price: $285,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,080

- Price per square foot: $137.02

#25. 419 Whitworth Rd, Elko, GA 31025

- Views: 132

- List price: $565,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 2,967

- Price per square foot: $190.43

#26. 319 Tyson Glen Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088

- Views: 131

- List price: $249,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,469

- Price per square foot: $170.12

#27. 600 Bay Laurel Cir, Warner Robins, GA 31088

- Views: 131

- List price: $389,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,822

- Price per square foot: $138.16

#28. 115 Springtime Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088

- Views: 129

- List price: $409,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 2,800

- Price per square foot: $146.39

#29. 402 Johns Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31093

- Views: 128

- List price: $89,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 782

- Price per square foot: $114.96

#30. 162 Talton Rd, Kathleen, GA 31047

- Views: 126

- List price: $579,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,950

- Price per square foot: $196.58

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.