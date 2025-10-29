The 30 most popular homes for sale in Savannah

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Savannah metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 216 W Gaston St, Savannah, GA 31401
- Views: 613
- List price: $1,150,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,628
- Price per square foot: $706.39
#2. 1 Great Oak Trl, Savannah, GA 31419
- Views: 488
- List price: $349,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,978
- Price per square foot: $117.49
#3. 202 E 51st St, Savannah, GA 31405
- Views: 476
- List price: $648,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,013
- Price per square foot: $321.91
#4. 12726 Golf Club Dr, Savannah, GA 31419
- Views: 468
- List price: $399,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,109
- Price per square foot: $189.62
#5. 424 E 50th St, Savannah, GA 31405
- Views: 468
- List price: $650,000
- Beds: 7 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,948
- Price per square foot: $220.49
#6. 217 E Bolton St, Unit B Savannah, GA 31401
- Views: 456
- List price: $569,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,091
- Price per square foot: $522.36
#7. 624 Southbridge Blvd, Savannah, GA 31405
- Views: 452
- List price: $529,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,986
- Price per square foot: $177.46
#8. 1001 Maupas Ave, Savannah, GA 31401
- Views: 427
- List price: $550,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,176
- Price per square foot: $252.76
#9. 24 Tidewater Way, Savannah, GA 31411
- Views: 425
- List price: $2,397,000
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 6 | Square feet: 6,261
- Price per square foot: $382.85
#10. 43 Franklin Creek Rd, S Savannah, GA 31411
- Views: 424
- List price: $1,500,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,873
- Price per square foot: $387.30
#11. 922 E 37th St, Savannah, GA 31401
- Views: 406
- List price: $320,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,832
- Price per square foot: $174.67
#12. 1319 E 58th St, Savannah, GA 31404
- Views: 392
- List price: $265,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,016
- Price per square foot: $260.83
#13. 1235 E 50th St, Savannah, GA 31404
- Views: 367
- List price: $449,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,017
- Price per square foot: $222.61
#14. 915 Porter St, Savannah, GA 31415
- Views: 366
- List price: $200,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,512
- Price per square foot: $132.28
#15. 922 W 42nd St, Savannah, GA 31415
- Views: 359
- List price: $259,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,380
- Price per square foot: $187.68
#16. 204 Katama Way, Pooler, GA 31322
- Views: 344
- List price: $235,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,396
- Price per square foot: $168.34
#17. 7 Williamsburg, Mnr Savannah, GA 31419
- Views: 342
- List price: $265,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,341
- Price per square foot: $197.61
#18. 604 Sugarbush Cir, Savannah, GA 31406
- Views: 336
- List price: $329,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,014
- Price per square foot: $163.80
#19. 223 E 64th St, Savannah, GA 31405
- Views: 334
- List price: $584,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,591
- Price per square foot: $367.63
#20. 486 Garden Acres Way, Pooler, GA 31322
- Views: 329
- List price: $229,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,315
- Price per square foot: $174.14
#21. 2047 E 41st St, Savannah, GA 31404
- Views: 320
- List price: $299,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,469
- Price per square foot: $204.15
#22. 218 E 53rd St, Savannah, GA 31405
- Views: 319
- List price: $480,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,326
- Price per square foot: $361.99
#23. 34 Washington Ave, Savannah, GA 31405
- Views: 315
- List price: $1,050,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,256
- Price per square foot: $322.48
#24. 17 E 33rd St, Savannah, GA 31401
- Views: 308
- List price: $559,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,686
- Price per square foot: $331.55
#25. 657 E Henry St, Savannah, GA 31401
- Views: 305
- List price: $575,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,018
- Price per square foot: $284.94
#26. 120 Oak Pointe Trl, Savannah, GA 31419
- Views: 295
- List price: $299,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,507
- Price per square foot: $199.00
#27. 1509 Miller Ave, Tybee Island, GA 31328
- Views: 292
- List price: $664,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,317
- Price per square foot: $504.18
#28. 212 E 52nd St, Savannah, GA 31405
- Views: 289
- List price: $650,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,898
- Price per square foot: $342.47
#29. 501 E 41st St, Savannah, GA 31401
- Views: 286
- List price: $800,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,342
- Price per square foot: $341.59
#30. 622 E 60th St, Savannah, GA 31405
- Views: 285
- List price: $465,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,664
- Price per square foot: $279.45
