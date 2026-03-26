20 movies that the critics loved but audiences truly hated

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Movies audiences hated but critics loved

With the popularity of social media and the rise of sites like Rotten Tomatoes and Letterboxd, it's easier than ever for average moviegoers to share their film opinions with others.

This has not only called into question the necessity of professional film critics but also revealed the increasingly apparent divide between critics' and audiences' opinions. In the era of IP-driven blockbusters, films that critics abhor can top the box office for weeks. In 2025, "A Minecraft Movie" became the highest-grossing movie of the year, despite a mere 47% from Rotten Tomatoes critics. The audience score, however, is a respectable 84%.

There are also countless examples of movies that professional reviewers championed but that audiences merely tolerated or dismissed outright. Take Steven Soderbergh's somber January 2025 ghost tale "Presence," which has 88% from critics but 52% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Though not as dramatic a difference, the June 2025 sequel "28 Years Later" impressed 88% of critics and only 63% of other viewers.

It's hard to pinpoint why these divides exist. One explanation is that film critics can view movies as artistic endeavors, whereas audiences view them as modes of entertainment; recurring complaints from audiences are that films are dull or too slow.

To find out where critics and audiences have been most disconnected in their opinions, Stacker crunched data on over 8,000 feature films to come up with the 20 movies critics loved most that audiences hated most. To qualify, movies had to have at least 2,500 votes on IMDb, a 6.0 IMDb user rating or lower to represent audiences, and a 70 Metascore or higher to represent critics. Films were then ranked by the largest gaps between Metacritic scores and IMDb user ratings (converted to a 100-point scale to better compare the data). Ties were broken by the number of IMDb votes.

Curiosa Films (Stacker/Stacker)

#20. Let the Sunshine In (2017)

- Metascore: 79

- IMDb user rating: 60

- Spread: 19 points

- Run time: 1 hour 34 minutes

"Let the Sunshine In" marks the first collaboration of two French cinema giants: famed director Claire Denis and Oscar-winning actor Juliette Binoche. Denis' film centers around Isabelle, a fiercely independent painter who yearns for love as she attempts to navigate the Parisian dating scene. Critics hailed Denis' experimental and nuanced approach to the often overplayed romance drama, but audiences had a different view, with one IMDb user complaining, "Nothing really happens, nothing is resolved."

Warner Bros. (Stacker/Stacker)

#19. Free Willy (1993)

- Metascore: 79

- IMDb user rating: 60

- Spread: 19 points

- Run time: 1 hour 52 minutes

Franchises are everywhere today, but one oft-forgotten series is "Free Willy," which boasts four movies, the most recent of which was released in 2010. The original 1993 film is by far the most beloved, having followed orphan Jesse (Jason James Richter) and his quest to free a captive and mistreated orca from an amusement park. "Free Willy" balances wholesome family fun with a progressive message (save the whales!). However, the ending is … predictable, to say the least, and led to parodies in "The Simpsons" and "South Park," among others.

BarBHouse // IMDb (Stacker/Stacker)

#18. A Wounded Fawn (2022)

- Metascore: 75

- IMDb user rating: 55

- Spread: 20 points

- Run time: 1 hour 31 minutes

Travis Stevens is a familiar name in the contemporary horror film sphere, having produced films such as 2014's "Starry Eyes" and 2015's "We Are Still Here," and eventually transitioning to writing-directing with 2021's "Jakob's Wife" and the most recent "A Wounded Fawn." His latest feature combines horror and art history when serial killer Bruce (Josh Ruben) fixates on an ancient Greek sculpture while traveling with his girlfriend for a romantic weekend trip. Film critic Katie Rife praised Stevens' ability to destroy genre conventions within budget constraints, while audiences critiqued the fact that the plot derails after Act 1 and becomes nonsensical.

Alcatraz Films (Stacker/Stacker)

#17. High Life (2018)

- Metascore: 78

- IMDb user rating: 58

- Spread: 20 points

- Run time: 1 hour 53 minutes

Similar to "Let the Sunshine In," "High Life" is another collaboration between director Claire Denis and actor Juliette Binoche, albeit this one was joined by Robert Pattinson, Mia Goth, and André 3000. "High Life" is an outlier in Denis' oeuvre, as the film is a science-fiction mystery that follows a group of convicts attempting to survive in space until only Monte (Pattinson) and an infant are left. The film's plot is nonlinear with high-concept existentialist themes, making it popular with critics—but audiences described it as "off-putting," "obtuse," and "obsessed with sex."

Bankside Films (Stacker/Stacker)

#16. Flux Gourmet (2022)

- Metascore: 79

- IMDb user rating: 58

- Spread: 21 points

- Run time: 1 hour 51 minutes

Peter Strickland knew his horror comedy "Flux Gourmet" would have to live up to his 2019 A24 film "In Fabric," which Vulture called the year's "weirdest movie." And in terms of weirdness, it certainly does live up to the hype. "Flux Gourmet" follows a reporter named Stones (Makis Papadimitriou) who documents a trio of culinary-themed performance artists working within the Sonic Catering Institute. Strickland's film is an unabashed satire of both contemporary artists and the eccentric patrons behind them, but its over-the-top characters and gastrointestinal subject matter can disengage the audience.

Cold Iron Pictures (Stacker/Stacker)

#15. God's Country (2022)

- Metascore: 77

- IMDb user rating: 56

- Spread: 21 points

- Run time: 1 hour 42 minutes

"God's Country" has nothing to do with the Blake Shelton song that shares a title, as this film is a Western thriller written and directed by Julian Higgins. Based on a James Lee Burke short story, "God's Country" follows a retired cop named Sandra (Thandiwe Newton) who's forced to confront violent trespassers in her Montana home. Newton's performance was praised by critics, especially her ability to balance being tough and vulnerable, but audiences were more focused on the fact that the plot becomes predictable and slow, and the movie has an unsatisfying ending.

Flying Moon Filmproduktion (Stacker/Stacker)

#14. The Loneliest Planet (2011)

- Metascore: 76

- IMDb user rating: 55

- Spread: 21 points

- Run time: 1 hour 53 minutes

Intimate, atmospheric, and naturalistic are all words that perfectly describe Julia Loktev's drama-thriller "The Loneliest Planet." The film stars Golden Globe winner Gael García Bernal and Israeli actor Hani Furstenberg as an engaged American couple on a hiking trip in the country of Georgia whose relationship is upturned after a violent run-in with anti-American locals. Loktev is a minimalist director who gives as little information as possible to the audience, and "The Loneliest Planet" crosses the line from mysterious to "tiresome," according to critic Roger Ebert.

Element Pictures (Stacker/Stacker)

#13. The Eternal Daughter (2022)

- Metascore: 80

- IMDb user rating: 59

- Spread: 21 points

- Run time: 1 hour 36 minutes

Known for acclaimed films "The Souvenir" and "The Souvenir: Part II," writer-director Joanna Hogg tackles the intricacies of mother-daughter relationships in her film "The Eternal Daughter." Starring Tilda Swinton in a monumental performance as both mother and daughter, the plot follows the duo as they return to the now run-down mansion they used to call home. Critics responded to the immersive setting and haunting soundscape of the film as well as, of course, the excellence of Swinton's performance. Audiences, however, struggled with the lack of conflict and slow pace plus what one IMDb user called "the most unnecessary twist of all time."

Harbinger Pictures (Stacker/Stacker)

#12. Walking Out (2017)

- Metascore: 79

- IMDb user rating: 58

- Spread: 21 points

- Run time: 1 hour 35 minutes

Like "The Eternal Daughter," "Walking Out" is an intimate portrait of a parent-child relationship, though this is a father-son relationship set against the expansive wilderness. Matt Bomer and Josh Wiggins star as the central pair embarking on an annual nature excursion despite their estrangement, and the trip derails after a dangerous accident. "Walking Out" succeeds as a heartfelt exploration of modern masculinity and trauma between generations, but the over-reliance on flashbacks and on-the-nose dialogue damages the film's message.

40 Acres & A Mule Filmworks (Stacker/Stacker)

#11. See You Yesterday (2019)

- Metascore: 74

- IMDb user rating: 53

- Spread: 21 points

- Run time: 1 hour 24 minutes

Stefon Bristol's "See You Yesterday" is a teen adventure movie that utilizes science fiction to tackle issues of race, as gifted African American student C.J. (Eden Duncan-Smith) attempts to build a time machine in order to save her brother, who was killed by a racist cop. The characters are multidimensional, and sensitive plot issues are handled with nuance, but some critique the film for not having a clear audience, as it bounces between "childish" and profane. Any film about time-traveling teens is bound to draw comparisons to the classic blockbuster "Back to the Future," which "See You Yesterday" acknowledges up front with a Michael J. Fox cameo as a high school science teacher.

Bosena (Stacker/Stacker)

#10. Enys Men (2022)

- Metascore: 78

- IMDb user rating: 56

- Spread: 22 points

- Run time: 1 hour 36 minutes

The title "Enys Men" translates to "Stone Island" in Cornish, an apt description of the small island in Cornwall on which this eerie story unfolds. Written and directed by Mark Jenkin, this folk horror film follows an unnamed volunteer researching a mysterious flower that grows on the land, but she quickly learns the flower possesses the ability to bend reality for those who touch it. "Enys Men" is deeply committed to its Cornish roots and ties to Celtic mythology, creating a rich and immersive world that's beautifully captured on film, yet its lack of dialogue and surreal nature cause some audience members to write it off as an "abstract art-film."

We Are Tessellate (Stacker/Stacker)

#9. Starfish (2018)

- Metascore: 74

- IMDb user rating: 52

- Spread: 22 points

- Run time: 1 hour 41 minutes

Despite what the title indicates, "Starfish" has nothing to do with the lovable undersea creature. Instead, it's a sci-fi drama following teenager Aubrey (Virginia Gardner), who grieves the death of her best friend while the world seems to crumble around her. A.T. White's debut feature takes a plot about cassette tapes that summon violent aliens and interweaves it with an intimate character study of grief, yet, to many, the metaphor of grief becomes too heavy-handed and separates the plot from Aubrey's character.

Apparatur Film (Stacker/Stacker)

#8. Holiday (2018)

- Metascore: 80

- IMDb user rating: 57

- Spread: 23 points

- Run time: 1 hour 33 minutes

"Holiday" is the breakout first feature of Swedish director Isabella Eklöf, whose unflinching attitude toward depicting controversial subjects has earned her comparisons to Michael Haneke and Gaspar Noé. Eklöf invites audiences into a world of drugs, sex, and apathy through protagonist Sascha (Vic Carmen Sonne), an unstable drug dealer's girlfriend who becomes temporarily infatuated with a handsome stranger on vacation in Turkey.

Most viewers agree that the film is well-shot, well-acted, and directed with a fascinating objectivity. However, around the 50-minute mark, there's a sexual assault scene that's rendered so realistically it has caused great controversy among critics and viewers alike.

Les Films Velvet (Stacker/Stacker)

#7. An Easy Girl (2019)

- Metascore: 79

- IMDb user rating: 56

- Spread: 23 points

- Run time: 1 hour 32 minutes

Sexuality, wealth, and temptation are all themes explored in Rebecca Zlotowski's comedy-drama "An Easy Girl," which is heightened by a distinctive tone that pulls aesthetically from reality television. Sixteen-year-old Naïma's (Mina Farid) summer is upturned when her older, richer, and more sexually liberated cousin Sofia (Zahia Dehar) visits and gives her a taste of what that lifestyle is like. Critics praised Zlotowski for refusing to succumb to stereotypes, yet some audience reviews accuse the film of being just that: cliché, "superficial," and boring.

Dweck Productions (Stacker/Stacker)

#6. We're All Going to the World's Fair (2021)

- Metascore: 78

- IMDb user rating: 54

- Spread: 24 points

- Run time: 1 hour 26 minutes

Jane Schoenbrun's "We're All Going to the World's Fair" is unlike any other horror film, a slow burn that centers around the internet's fixation with scary content. Through a series of YouTube videos and vlogs, protagonist Casey (Anna Cobb) grows more and more unstable after completing the viral World's Fair Challenge. While this is a timely film that effectively subverts traditional horror tropes, audiences found it slow, plotless, and "devoid of meaning."

Epic Pictures Group (Stacker/Stacker)

#5. Lucky (2020)

- Metascore: 75

- IMDb user rating: 50

- Spread: 25 points

- Run time: 1 hour 23 minutes

"Lucky" is an overtly feminist horror film, as its protagonist is a self-help author writing about female independence, with the horror element featuring a man repeatedly breaking into her home. The movie was written by lead actor Brea Grant and directed by Natasha Kermani, who successfully utilized genre tropes—including home invasion and time loops—to create a metaphor for women who are forced to live in fear. However, using a time loop runs the risk of losing the audience's interest from the repetition, which especially hurts if there's no plot clarity, a critique of several IMDb users.

Walt Disney Pictures (Stacker/Stacker)

#4. Black Is King (2020)

- Metascore: 84

- IMDb user rating: 59

- Spread: 25 points

- Run time: 1 hour 25 minutes

Beyoncé is no stranger to the visual album, with 2013's "Beyoncé" (sometimes called "Self-Titled"), "Lemonade" in 2016, and her most recent endeavor, "Black Is King," which was released on Disney+. "Black Is King" was inspired by the artist's voice acting as Nala in Disney's 2019 remake of "The Lion King" and creates 85 minutes of vivid imagery to accompany songs inspired by the photorealistic CGI film. Black beauty, a tribute to African heritage, and the realities of contemporary racism are celebrated themes, but some audience members found this to be a vehicle created solely for Beyoncé to look good and felt that the visuals bore no correlation to the songs.

Rustic Films (Stacker/Stacker)

#3. She Dies Tomorrow (2020)

- Metascore: 81

- IMDb user rating: 51

- Spread: 30 points

- Run time: 1 hour 26 minutes

The premise of "She Dies Tomorrow" is a unique one, following a pandemic of sorts wherein any infected person becomes convinced they'll die in the next 24 hours. At first, this is shown on the micro level, as an infected Amy (Kate Lyn Sheil) tries to find comfort in her best friend Jane (Jane Adams), but each character they interact with falls victim to this mysterious and incurable disease.

Director Amy Seimetz infuses existential dread into every bit of this film and forces audience members to engage by withholding exposition. One IMDb reviewer, however, critiqued the film for being "about theme and not plot," which was echoed by another who said that the filmmakers "didn't know how to write the ideas into the story."

Mistik Jade Films (Stacker/Stacker)

#2. Sator (2019)

- Metascore: 82

- IMDb user rating: 51

- Spread: 31 points

- Run time: 1 hour 25 minutes

"Sator" is a deeply personal film to writer-director Jordan Graham, who not only produced, shot, and edited it but also chose to include his grandmother, June Peterson, as Nani, the protagonist's grandmother. The idea for the movie came from Peterson's dementia, and, similarly, the plot within the story originates from Nani, who begins to have visions of a mysterious and potentially dangerous spirit watching over their cabin. Critics celebrate Graham's ability to resist overused genre tropes and create a deeper, more unsettling experience, but the effect is lost on some audience members, who criticized the "torturously slow" pace and lack of dialogue.

5100 Films (Stacker/Stacker)

#1. The Outwaters (2022)

- Metascore: 72

- IMDb user rating: 40

- Spread: 32 points

- Run time: 1 hour 50 minutes

Found footage is a popular yet sometimes controversial subgenre of horror wherein the film is presented as if it's a real event that's been recorded. Director, writer, and lead actor Robbie Banfitch pushes the style to the extreme in "The Outwaters," which follows a group of friends who journey into the desert to film a music video only to be met with unexplainable phenomena. Banfitch turns the desert into a blood-soaked hellscape and effectively distorts characters' and audiences' perceptions of reality, but the pacing, loose camera work, and lack of clarity regarding the antagonists ostracized many audience members.

Data reporting by Luke Hicks. Story editing by Mike Taylor. Copy editing by Tim Bruns. Photo selection by Lacy Kerrick.