Researchers using beagles to help detect cancer earlier

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. - Heather Junqueira is on a mission to save lives-- with help from her beagles.
It started about five years ago after the Florida researcher lost her father to cancer.
"I had worked in the service dog industry," said Junqueira, the research director at BioScent Dx. "So I started doing research to see different things that dogs could do."
She found a study by the Pine Street Foundation about dogs detecting cancer in breath samples and decided to build on it.
Participants start by ordering a 50-dollar kit from her company's website. It includes a surgical mask and a consent form.
2 INVESTIGATES:
Participants breathe normally into the mask for a few minutes and send it back to her farm just outside Sarasota.
Then, a technician puts the mask into a metal canister and brings out the beagles.
If the dog smells cancer, he sits. Any mask that tests positive is double-checked another day.
Different dogs check each sample for lung, breast, and general cancer odor.
How well it’s working, the concerns from other doctors and where she hopes this research will go in the future, Friday on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
