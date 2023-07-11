Nonprofit seeks donations after thousands worth of equipment stolen in late night heist

FAIRBURN, Ga. — A metro Atlanta horse therapy business is struggling after thieves broke into the nonprofit and stole thousands of dollars worth of items in a late Friday night heist, according to a news release.

It happened sometime on Friday night. Thieves broke into the barn of a nonprofit Flying Change Equine Therapy in Fairburn, stealing different items totaling around $7,000.

All of the items stolen were donated to the nonprofit by a small group of donors and volunteers. Items stolen included saddles and a horse trailer, according to the nonprofit.

The nonprofit said it relies heavily on gifts and donations.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Fulton County police investigated the theft on Monday, a couple of days after the thieves came to the barn on Friday night.

“We’ve alerted all our local neighbors and as far as we know right now, no one saw the truck or SUV that managed to steal our trailer during the night,” said Lissa Corcoran, Executive Director of the therapy farm.

Corcoran said that area police have been unable to assist in tracking the horse trailer because it did not have a tag.

The nonprofit said that the horse trailer and other therapy items will most likely not be covered by the farm’s insurance.

TRENDING STORIES:

Since the majority of the equipment was donated, there wasn’t a stated value of the items, and therefore, no financial loss.

Flying Change often works with hurting children and veterans with PTSD, according to a news release.

If you would like to donate to the nonprofit, you can do so here: http://flyingchange.org/donate.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Patient attacks paramedic in the back of an ambulance, police say

©2022 Cox Media Group