0 Experts say animal sterilizations keep shelter population low

ATLANTA - Humane Animal Rescue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, takes animal transports from areas in the south, including Georgia, once a week.

Dan Rossi, the rescue’s CEO, told Channel 2 Action News that distance doesn’t matter.

“We are here to save as many animals as possible. They could be 1,000 miles away,” he said.

[RELATED: Sick puppies, filthy kennels: Volunteers accuse animal shelter of neglect]

Rossi said the implementation of leash laws has helped control the animal population in his area.

“The leash laws really have greatly reduced that happening. Without dogs out running at large, getting pregnant, it really has reduced the number of unwanted puppies,” Rossi said.

He told Channel 2 the feral cat population is the biggest challenge they face. He said while feeding the neighborhood cat may seem like a good idea, if you don’t have it spayed or neutered, it only adds to the problem.

RECENT INVESTIGATIONS:

“A fertile cat can have two to three litters a year. They can have up to eight, sometimes 10, sometimes even 12 kittens in a litter,” Rossi said.

While some Georgia counties do have leash laws, both the state and animal advocates agree that sterilization is key.

Josh Wiesner runs the nonprofit Fix Georgia Pets. He said their goal is to prevent unwanted litters.

“Ideally, we target populations that are most likely to end up in the shelter. So in Georgia, that's oftentimes large-breed dogs,” he said.

He said access to low-cost or no-cost veterinary clinics is what Fix Georgia Pets works on.

Mark Murrah, with the Georgia Department of Agriculture, said there are many unaltered animals in the state of Georgia.

Murrah said he believes the dog and cat sterilization program will help stem the tide of unwanted litters in Georgia. Recently, the program gave $425,000 to 71 organizations statewide to help with spay and neuter initiatives.

Funds for the program come from the sale of the dog and cat license plate.

Wiesner told Channel 2 that he’s grateful that rescues like Humane Animal Rescue take animals from the south, and he hopes Georgia will be able to take transports in the future.

If you’d like to donate to help control the animal population, visit FixGeorgiaPets.org/WSB.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.