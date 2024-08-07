Atlanta woman says over $750 has been snatched out bank account for wrecked rental car she never had

ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman says hundreds of dollars in charges for a wrecked rental car have cleaned out her bank account. But, she says not only did she never wreck the car, she never rented it.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Brea Davis is living out of her car with her disabled son.

He goes to school during the day, and they look for safe places to park at night.

“We just lay the car seat back and we go to sleep,” Davis told Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray.

Davis says more than $750 was pulled from her Bank of America account from a debit card charge for a Hertz rental car. But she says she did not rent a car.

“I never had a rental car the whole time I’ve been in Georgia since 2005,” she said.

Davis locked her debit card as hundreds of dollars more in charges from Hertz were attempted but have been blocked.

TRENDING STORIES:

Those charges were related to an accident someone had in the rental car.

“I never rented a car with Hertz. I don’t have a reason to. I have my own car, I pay for every month,” Davis said.

Davis lost her job after a month-long hospitalization and with her bank account cleaned out, she lost her home too.

Her bank account is down to 33 cents.

She says she’s been reaching out to Hertz and Bank of America for months, trying to get the money returned.

“They’ve (Bank of America) been telling me the money’s coming back every day, every day, every day. And the money’s not there. I’m in an emergency situation right now,” Davis said.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to both Bank of America and Hertz. Both companies say they are researching the case

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Black Restaurant Weeks highlights Atlanta’s minority-owned businesses

©2024 Cox Media Group