15-year-old shot following fight in NE Atlanta

Atlanta Police say on April 5th a little after 11 a.m. they responded to a person shot call along the 900 block of Highland View NE.

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Once officers arrived they found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot. He was transported to the hospital. Officers did detain a possible suspect.

Initial reports say the victim was shot as a result of an escalating domestic dispute.

Atlanta Police say the investigation is ongoing.

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