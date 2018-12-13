Year in search 2018: Google announces top terms people searched 

Looking for a new recipe? Google it.
Can’t remember who starred in that one movie from 1974? Google it.
Around the world, people search Google for just about anything. But what term did they type into the search engine most often in 2018? Google says it was “World Cup.”
Google released its list of top searches, broken down by category and by country. Worldwide, the top five searches, in order, were “World Cup,” “Avicii,” “Mac Miller,” “Stan Lee” and “Black Panther.”
The top search term stayed the same in the United States, but was followed by “Hurricane Florence,” “Mac Miller,” “Kate Spade” and “Anthony Bourdain.”
Meghan Markle was the most Googled person in 2018, (she was No. 2 in 2017) and her royal wedding to Prince Harry was No. 4 on the list of news searches.
Two Marvel blockbusters — both filmed in Georgia — sparked curiosity globally: “Black Panther” clocked in as the No. 1 most-searched movie, and “Avengers: Infinity War” was No. 4.
Google expanded its categories for country-specific results, including politicians, “who … ?” “what is … ?” and “how to … ”
More people in the U.S. searched for Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate in the Georgia governor’s race, than any other politician. Abrams beat out Beto O’Rourke, Ted Cruz, Andrew Gillum and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, in that order.
This year’s midterm elections sparked Americans’ need for information, specifically “How to vote” and “How to register to vote,” which were atop the “how to ... “ list.
