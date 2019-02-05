0 World Record Egg's ad was about mental health, and people are OK with that

The World Record Egg finally cracked — literally and figuratively.

The Instagram account that last month dethroned Kylie Jenner as the most liked Instagram post teamed with Hulu for a Super Bowl ad that surprised many.

In the ad, Eugene the egg begins to “crack” under the pressure of social media. “If you’re struggling, too, talk to someone,” the egg tells followers. “We got this,” the ad continues, with the website Talkingegg.info and the hashtag #talkingegg.

It all began January 4 when the Instagram account @world_record_egg posted a photo of a brown egg with the caption: “Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this.”

The account quickly had 2.8 million followers and set a record for the most liked post when it hit 2.8 million likes. A month later, the account has 9.8 million followers, and the original post has been liked more than 52 million times.

Then, on Feb. 2, it teased its nearly 10 million followers with a new post showing it laced like a football, with a few cracks in the egg’s shell.

After the ad aired during Super Bowl 53, Twitter users began posting support for the message.

Okay wait I love that the World Record Egg did this #talkingegg pic.twitter.com/en4K9kNmXQ — Sydney Rose IS IN THE REP MOVIE (@theysydspeaknow) February 4, 2019

The World Record Egg, which was bought by Hulu, "revealed itself" to bring awareness to mental health. The account has donated to mental health organizations in the past pic.twitter.com/gMSUPyuZXr — Brian Koerber (@bkurbs) February 4, 2019

The world_record_egg using its fame for a positive message is actually giving me life — Jaxen (@jaxenwag8) February 5, 2019

The message spread around the world, with tweets in several languages reporting on the egg and its message.

Vous vous souvenez de l'oeuf le plus aimé d'Instagram ? Il a finalement craqué dévoilant la marque qui se cachait derrière la coquille. Et c'est @MentalHealthAm qui est apparu, une association américaine qui accompagne les personnes atteintes de maladies mentales #WorldRecordEgg pic.twitter.com/BVfK6oO7nM — Lemon Communication (@Agence_LemonCom) February 5, 2019

mano a historia do world_record_egg é simplesmente sensacional. Isso sim que é publicidade bem feita. Puta que pariu. — 🤖 𝒉𝒆𝒊𝒕𝒐𝒓 🤖 (@heitorpecentes) February 5, 2019

