Slip on your ruby slippers and follow the yellow brick road — or the gray paved interstate — to your favorite movie theater this month to celebrate the 80th anniversary of “The Wizard of Oz.”
Dorothy, the Scarecrow, Tin Man — and Toto, too — first appeared on the silver screen in August 1939, but most people have seen the classic movie only on television.
» Stolen ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in 'Wizard of Oz' found 13 years later
Now is the chance to experience Emerald City on a large scale.
The anniversary showings, presented by TCM, will be January 27 and 29-30 in about a dozen theaters in the Atlanta area. You can buy tickets in advance through Fathom Events. Type in either your city or ZIP code to find the theaters near you.
If you can’t make it to the original movie, you can see a live production March 9 through April 14 at Rich Auditorium at the Woodruff Arts Center. “Directed by Rosemary Newcott, the Alliance’s version of the musical draws inspiration from American Folk Art to create a production for all ages.”
» Alliance Theatre’s 2018-19 shows mark a homecoming in 50th season
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}