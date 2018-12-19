Why most people don't want to stay with relatives during the holidays

A record 112.5 million Americans are expected to travel during the last couple of week this year, according to the American Automobile Association.
» AAA: Record number of travelers expected this holiday season
Most of these travelers will be headed to relatives’ homes for Christmas. They won’t, however, be spending the night there. A new survey shows 65 percent won’t.
Earlier this month, SleepZoo.com, a website that seeks to help people improve their sleep, surveyed 1,738 Americans about their holiday plans. And while 81 percent of respondents said they will see family during the holidays, the site said, only 55 percent indicated they’re actually looking forward to it.
» It’s not too late: 5 last-minute Atlanta travel deals for New Year’s Eve
Here are some of the reasons respondents said they will stay at a hotel or Airbnb (answers add up to more than 100 percent because respondents were able to choose more than one reason):
- 45 percent anticipate drama/arguments with family, with many citing political differences as a source of friction
- 20 percent want to avoid an uncomfortable sleeping arrangement (e.g. sleeping on the couch or the floor)
- 18 percent cited insufficient space/too many people in the home, making them feel cramped and uncomfortable
- 18 percent said sleeping at a relative’s home would keep them from being able to make love to their partner
- 15 percent don’t want to sleep over because they won’t be able to watch TV on their own
- 12 percent don’t like the food their family serves and would rather stay elsewhere to enjoy a better meal
- 10 percent said they won’t be able to stroll around in their underwear or in the nude if they spend the night with family
- 9 percent would have to share a room with a relative
- 5 percent wouldn’t be able to enjoy a drink/nightcap
» 12 expert tips for smarter sips this holiday season
» 5 Southern spots that offer a true old-fashioned Christmas
» Atlanta named 4th best city in America to celebrate Christmas
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}