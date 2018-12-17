Whether you need to hop to the shop to snag some essentials (or a last-minute Christmas gift) or you’re missing an important ingredient for Christmas dinner, you may be able to find a store open on the big holiday.
» RELATED: AJC guide to holidays in Atlanta
Here’s a breakdown of stores open for Christmas Day on Dec. 25, 2018:
Though the vast majority of retailers are closed on Christmas Day, some pharmacies and convenience stores will be open.
Note: The rule of thumb for holiday hours is to always call ahead and confirm. Some stores may close depending on their managers’ and franchise owners’ choices.
Pharmacies open on Christmas Day 2018
CVS: Most stores are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Locations inside Target stores will be closed. Call ahead to confirm.
Duane Reade: Either open 24/7 or open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call to confirm.
Rite Aid: Most locations open 24/7. Call to confirm.
Walgreens: Either open 24/7 or open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call to confirm.
Convenience stores open on Christmas Day 2018
7-Eleven: Most locations open 24/7. Call to confirm.
Circle K: Most locations open 24/7. Call to confirm.
Retailers open on Christmas Day 2018
Family Dollar: Most open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Some locations may have limited hours. Call to confirm.
Starbucks: Most locations close at 5 p.m. Call ahead.
This list will be updated as needed.
Christmas shopping ideas from The AJC:
For fitness, wellness enthusiasts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}