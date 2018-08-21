  • What's next for Peachtree City in Little League World Series

    By: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    Here’s what to look for as Peachtree City continues play in the Little League World Series:

    Next game: Today vs. Michigan (Great Lakes Region)

    When: Televised live on ESPN at 7:30 p.m.

    If Peachtree City wins tonight: It will advance to Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. elimination game.

    If Peachtree City loses tonight: It will be eliminated after its second tournament loss.

    Complete Little League World Series tournament schedule

