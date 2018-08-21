Here’s what to look for as Peachtree City continues play in the Little League World Series:
Next game: Today vs. Michigan (Great Lakes Region)
When: Televised live on ESPN at 7:30 p.m.
If Peachtree City wins tonight: It will advance to Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. elimination game.
If Peachtree City loses tonight: It will be eliminated after its second tournament loss.
Complete Little League World Series tournament schedule
Clutch up. #LLWS pic.twitter.com/kmXmKgnTWx— Little League (@LittleLeague) August 21, 2018
Georgia is moving on thanks to our second walk-off of the day! #LLWS #SportsMatterMonday pic.twitter.com/clGuyOltlw— Little League (@LittleLeague) August 21, 2018
Peachtree City is moving on! #LLWS #SportsMatterMonday pic.twitter.com/uNlnaipBy1— Little League (@LittleLeague) August 21, 2018
