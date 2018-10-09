0 What you should do if a tree falls on your house or car — and how to prevent it from happening at

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal on Tuesday issued a state of emergency for 92 Georgia counties ahead of Hurricane Michael, which is expected intensify to a Category 3 major hurricane, according to Channel 2 Action News.

» RELATED: State of emergency declared for 92 Georgia counties ahead of Hurricane Michael

“We think we are ready,” Deal told the news station, adding that “Mother Nature can sometimes do strange things to us.”

During Hurricane Irma last year, two people were crushed by falling trees and another was swept off his roof by high winds, the AJC previously reported.

» RELATED: How to know whether your tree will fall during Hurricane Michael

Irma’s wrath also left more than 1.1 million people in Georgia without power Tuesday as downed trees and power lines blocked off several metro Atlanta roads.

Stark reminder of the danger of the storm. If home is surrounded by trees, find lower level/safe room providing protection should tree fall. pic.twitter.com/nsSQd7Wojm — Sandy Springs, GA (@SandySpringsGA) September 11, 2017

» RELATED: If your neighbor's tree falls in your yard, who pays for cleanup?

If you’re experiencing tree damage following a tropical storm, here are some expert tips on tree safety, removal and more from Ryan Smith, owner of Monster Tree Service of Peachtree:

Signs of trees in danger

Dead branches or branches barely hanging by a thread

Insect infestations

Hollowing inside the tree

Leaking sap

Cracks in the lower trunk or large stems split from the tree

Severed or broken roots

Noticeable tree lean after a storm

» RELATED: 10 things to do once the storm passes

What to do if a tree falls on your property — and who to call for help

Do not attempt to self-clean.

According to Smith, this is one of the most dangerous mistakes people make after a tree causes damage on their property.

“So many people get hurt after a storm because they get on the roof to try and fix the damage themselves and slip and fall,” he said. “Our experts won’t even do that without the proper equipment.”

» RELATED: What is a state of emergency? Georgia braces for Hurricane Michael

Also, stay away from the damaged areas

If you walk on compromised areas, such as near downed power lines, the repercussions could be quite dangerous, Smith said.

Immediately call a tree removal service, but avoid getting scammed

You want to find a tree removal company that not only carries insurance, but specifically includes workers’ compensation.

This is because the biggest risk during tree removal is someone getting damaged on property, Smith said.

When calling the company, ask for certificates and proof of liability insurance and workers’ compensation.

Remember to look out for any unsolicited offers and too-good-to-be-true bargains. It’s always best to double check references and read reviews.

Be sure to sign a written agreement before the work, and unless it’s just a small deposit, there’s no reason to pay up front.

My tree hasn’t fallen yet, but it’s definitely leaning towards my property

A tree lean isn’t always a bad thing and can be quite normal or healthy. But if you’re concerned and if the tree lean is especially noticeable after a storm, call a local arborist to come check it out.

» RELATED: Wife of ex-police chief killed when tree falls on car

How to prevent tree problems in the future

Perform a self-assessment every six months by walking around your front and back yards and checking for any signs of decay or concern.

Schedule an arborist to come and check your property every year or every other year.

Oftentimes, a tree company will be able to identify the root of any problems and offer treatments before they become dangerous.

For example, Smith said, it could be as simple as using a chemical or environmental treatment, removing sawdust at the base of a tree decaying due to a pine beetle infestation or asking you to adjust your sprinkler head away from another.

Monster Tree Service of Peachtree primarily serves the following cities: Brooks, Fairburn, Fayetteville, Moreland, Newnan, Palmetto, Peachtree City, Sargent, Senoia, Sharpsburg, Turn, Tyrone and Union City.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.