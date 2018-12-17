0 We've got last-minute gift ideas for all you procrastinators out there

You've been busy. Apparently, very busy, because Christmas is nearly here, and you still need to buy gifts.

At this point, you're going to have to go to a store to be absolutely sure your gift will be under the tree on Christmas morning. Here are suggestions for great gifts you can pick up around town, either on your lunch break or on the way home.

For kids

Thanks to TableTop, celebrity geek Wil Wheaton's web series at geekandsundry.com, board games are making a comeback. You can watch Wheaton and his celebrity friends play various board games, plus get recommendations, like these “5 education kids’ tabletop games that are actually a blast to play.” Most games featured are available at Target and Walmart.

Most kids play video games, however, and they like Minecraft. Why not get them a gift based on the video game? Stop by Barnes & Noble for "Minecraft: The Complete Handbook Collection" or a few of these mini figures.

For adults

Pick up a nice bottle of wine and an aerator, which forces air to mingle with the liquid. Aerators come in a variety of styles and can be found at Target, Macy's, Williams-Sonoma and other stores.

Another great wine gadget is the Corkcicle, which chills, aerates and pours your favorite wine without having to remove it. You can find Corkcicles at Sur la table, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond and other retailers.

Wine isn’t your only option. Many people love a nice cup of tea. Stop by Zen Tea in Chamblee or Just Add Honey in the Historic Sweet Auburn District for loose-leaf tea, matcha tea and full-leaf tea sachets. Pair your selection with a tea kettle and teapot from Target and Walmart.

Gift cards

Gift cards can be purchased almost anywhere. If you don't want to just hand someone a card, though, you can build a gift around it. Throw a Netflix gift card, popcorn, candy and drinks in a popcorn box and wrap it up.

An iTunes gift card is good for music, books and games. Add a new iPhone case, which you most likely can get at the same store, and you have a great present.

For art lovers

Drop by the gift shop at the High Museum of Art for everything from books to socks.

The book "Artists and their Cats" explores the special bond Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, Frida Kahlo and about 50 others shared with their feline companions. " Also available are exhibition catalogs, including the wildly popular Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors Exhibition Catalogue.

Maybe your gift recipients prefer to wear their art. Look for socks, scarves, and ties in a variety of styles. The museum shop is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The museum shop is closed on Mondays, so it won’t be open Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

Absolutely last minute

If the next few days are just too busy for shopping, and you need a truly very-last-minute gift, consider an app. Yes, with your iPhone or iPad, you can gift an app. You can also send books and music through iTunes. Just excuse yourself from the room, find what you want to give, and, voila, you have a present.

With these ideas or a little imagination of your own, no one will know you waited until this week to start your shopping.

