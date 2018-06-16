  • Week in entertainment: 'Great British Baking Show' and 'Marvel's Luke Cage' return

    Plan your week in entertainment with these highlights and pop-culture milestones:

    TV

    Tune in: The Great British Baking Show returns to PBS for a new season Friday at 9 ET/PT. Join Mary, Paul, Sue and Mel in the tent along with 12 amateur bakers who will vie for star baker in a season filled with challenges that include bagels, strudel, treacle tarts and choux gateaux. 

    DVD/BLU-RAY

    ViewPacific Rim: Uprising, starring John Boyega and Scott Eastwood, is out on Tuesday. In the sequel, Boyega is Jake Pentecost, son of Stacker Pentecost (played in the original film by Idris Elba), who leads the next generation of pilots against a new Kaiju threat. 

    STREAMING

    Watch: Marvel's Luke Cage returns for a second season on Netflix Friday. Cage (Mike Colter) faces a new threat after achieving celebrity in his Harlem neighborhood. The series also stars Simone Missick, Rosario Dawson, Alfre Woodard and Theo Rossi. 

    MUSIC

    Listen: Nine Inch Nails' latest album, Bad Witch, is out on Friday and features the single God Break Down the Door. The band, along with The Jesus and Mary Chain, will kick off their Cold and Black and Infinite North American Tour on Sept. 13 in Phoenix.

    FILM                                  

    Go toJurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, starring Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt, opens nationwide on Friday. In the follow-up to 2015's Jurassic World, Owen (Pratt) and Claire (Howard) attempt to rescue the remaining dinosaurs when the island's dormant volcano comes to life.

