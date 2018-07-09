0 Tyler Perry surprises Tiffany Haddish with special gift: 'I cried so hard'

ATLANTA - It's traditional for cast members of films to share sentimental wrap gifts after shooting a movie together. Something that's not commonly done: A director presenting his actress with a new car, after hearing her talk about wanting one.

But that's what Tyler Perry did for Tiffany Haddish, who stars in his upcoming film "Nobody's Fool." Haddish shared the surprise on Instagram.

"So I got this message from my friend and Big Brother @tylerperry a week ago. When I tell you I cried so hard. I almost couldn’t believe it," Haddish wrote in the caption of a series of videos that Perry had sent her.

In a video message, Perry told Haddish, "I know you’ve been talking about (getting a new Tesla) for a long time, I was trying to talk you into going and get it, I tried talking you into calling the dealership, have them bring the car to you — you were like, ‘I don’t have time, I don’t have time’ — but I know what the real deal is: The real deal is, you've got to be OK with spending a little bit of money. So I wanted to gift this to you and say you deserve it and I’m excited for you.”

Perry then showed Haddish the new Tesla Model X he purchased for her. He shared a photo of it with a giant red bow. "It's all yours, here in L.A., waiting for you."

Haddish wrote, "Thank God for kind people that want to spread happiness."

Indeed, Haddish had been talking about purchasing a Tesla for a while. Back in December, she told Ellen DeGeneres, "I would love to give myself a Tesla, but then I saw how much it cost." So DeGeneres told Haddish they rented her a white Tesla for a week.

Haddish said on Instagram, "I am now on my way to see if this is (for real, because) I am still waiting on the one @theellenshow said they would let me use for a week."

