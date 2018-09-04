It looks like”Cosby Show” alum Geoffrey Owens may have a few doors open to him in the entertainment business.
The actor was recently spotted bagging groceries at a Trader Joe’s in New Jersey.
The couple who spotted him posted the photo on the internet and it was picked up by Fox News and the Daily Mail.
Related: Geoffrey Owens: Don’t feel sorry for me
Since then he has gotten support from fellows actors and others in the entertainment industry .
The sad case of “job shaming,” even caught the attention of Atlanta entertainment executive and actor Tyler Perry, who reached out to Owens on Twitter.
#GeoffreyOwens I'm about to start shootings OWN's number one drama next week! Come join us!!! I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs. The measure of a true artist.— Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) September 4, 2018
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}