Trump tells Fallon 'be a man'; 'Tonight Show' host responds by donating to refugees

Jimmy Fallon's idea of acting like a man clearly differs from President Trump's.
In a Sunday night tweet, the president, who famously never apologizes, criticized the "Tonight Show" host for once again expressing remorse about "humanizing" the then-candidate during their notorious September 2016 interview, in which he stroked Trump's hair.
Trump claimed that Fallon had called him after the episode and said it received "monster ratings." He then told the comedian to "be a man" and stop "whimpering" about the "hair show."
Later that night, Fallon responded to Trump's tweet, saying he'd be making a donation in the president's name to RAICES, the Texas-based charity Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services.
Fallon has not said how much he'll be donating in Trump's name but he'll be in good company:
It's the latest celebrity example of what's being called "rage giving," or making donations to combat feelings of anger and helplessness in response to the Trump administration's latest action.
Chrissy Teigen recently spurred $1 million in donations to the American Civil Liberties Union when she wrote four checks for $72,000 apiece on Trump's birthday to protest his now-rescinded immigration policy.
"You didn't think your $7.20 would be much. Some of you gave $72 you barely had. In just two days, you guys donated over $1,000,000 to the @ACLU," she tweeted on June 16. "Over 20,000 of you donated. You. Did. That. I am so grateful, so happy, so humbled and hopeful to live amongst you wonderful beings."
