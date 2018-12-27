0 ‘This is the worst': Instagram users not happy about accidental update

If you logged into Instagram Thursday morning and noticed a drastic change, you were not alone. The platform rolled out a new look that sent the internet into a frenzy.

» RELATED: ‘Change it back’: Snapchat users not happy about latest update

Many users opened the app to find that their feed scrolled from left to right instead of up and down like usual.

While the redesign was only meant to be a small test, it mistakenly affected way more people than expected, according Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram.

“That was supposed to be a very small test that went broad by accident. Should be fixed now. If you're still seeing it simply restart the app. Happy holidays!” he said in a tweet.

That was supposed to be a very small test that went broad by accident. Should be fixed now. If you're still seeing it simply restart the app. Happy holidays! 😬 — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 27, 2018

The company has since reverted back to old format, but not before droves took to social media to express their disapproval. Many said they hated the change.

new instagram update is absolutely awful. whoever is in charge of user experience design over there needs to seriously reevaluate their career choice 😂 — abdul (@Advil) December 27, 2018

me looking on twitter to see if everyone hates the new instagram update like i do pic.twitter.com/9peYoFkXi3 — andrea (@unlunarized) December 27, 2018

Who came up with the idea for the new Instagram update and who then supported it?? This is the worst. pic.twitter.com/OvZiBDOVUj — Alicia Santanella (@AliciaPSanti) December 27, 2018

A few admitted they had a hard time navigating the latest interface.

Me trying to use the new Instagram: pic.twitter.com/Nw8Kr9HfMV — Jason Carlos (@jaarlos) December 27, 2018

Me trying to navigate this new instagram update. pic.twitter.com/3o9trZJwsZ — Hayden (@HaydentheMcKee) December 27, 2018

Others were so frustrated that they threatened to delete the app from their phones.

How do I delete the new Instagram update omgggggg no' — Mark (@MarkFerris199O) December 27, 2018

"what do you think of the new #instagram update?"



me: pic.twitter.com/CUYY027309 — nat | @flirtsjeon on ig (@flirtsjeonn) December 27, 2018

On the other hand, there were a couple of folks who actually liked the new design.

Am I alone that I LOVE this new #instagram update? SOOOO much easier! pic.twitter.com/GF7fTv0ljA — Jami Lynnnnnnn (@thejamilynhall) December 27, 2018

the instagram update helps me be lazy so u know what i like it — haley 66 (@sighscotty) December 27, 2018

And some people were not affected or logged into Instagram after the old format returned.

The Instagram update didn't hit me. pic.twitter.com/zo2Pw0L4iS — Christmars Tree 🎄 (@MarsinCharge) December 27, 2018

me watching everyone reacting to the new instagram update whilst mine hasn't updated yet pic.twitter.com/zMun2J9JPW — abbie (@gyllenhIs) December 27, 2018

me.. watching everyone overreacting to the new instagram update while mine hasn't updated yet pic.twitter.com/WwwvwBZMn8 — 🤪PATRÓN IN MY SYSTEM 🤪 (@KevDontCare) December 27, 2018

I never got the chance to see the new Instagram. They switched it back already. — Instagram: AskTrillAC (@AskTrillAC) December 27, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.