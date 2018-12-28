  • ‘This is the worst': Instagram users not happy about accidental update

    By: Najja Parker

    If you logged into Instagram Thursday morning and noticed a drastic change, you were not alone. The platform rolled out a new look that sent the internet into a frenzy.

    Many users opened the app to find that their feed scrolled from left to right instead of up and down like usual.

    While the redesign was only meant to be a small test, it mistakenly affected way more people than expected, according Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram. 

    “That was supposed to be a very small test that went broad by accident. Should be fixed now. If you're still seeing it simply restart the app. Happy holidays!” he said in a tweet.

    The company has since reverted back to old format, but not before droves took to social media to express their disapproval. Many said they hated the change. 

     

    A few admitted they had a hard time navigating the latest interface. 

     

     

    Others were so frustrated that they threatened to delete the app from their phones.

    On the other hand, there were a couple of folks who actually liked the new design.

    And some people were not affected or logged into Instagram after the old format returned. 

     

