0 These metro Atlanta companies are making big hires this November

ATLANTA - Hiring in metro Atlanta is ramping up in November!

From permanent positions and seasonal openings to long-term employment, there are several career opportunities across the city.

Check out the listings below:

MACY'S

Macy's is hiring about 80,000 seasonal associates nationwide, with positions open in receiving, customer service, cosmetics/fragrances and asset protection.

The company is hosting an Atlanta job fair on Saturday, Nov. 10 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Perimeter Mall to help fill these types of positions.

On-the-spot interviews will be offered, along with job offers for some candidates.

Apply online to complete your application and reserve your interview.

JACKSON HEWITT TAX SERVICE

You're probably not thinking about filing your taxes yet, but Jackson Hewitt is already gearing up to hire tax preparers throughout the metro Atlanta area.

Nearly 100 jobs are open at locations including Smyrna, Tucker and Norcross, and you'll receive training, flexible full- or part-time hours and the opportunity to earn bonuses.

Check available metro Atlanta jobs here and click on the one you're interested in to apply.

KINDRED AT HOME

Atlanta-based Kindred at Home offers professional medical, rehabilitative, palliative and end-of-life care for patients, and it's making big hires this November.

The company is looking for health care employees as well as filling other positions including a marketing coordinator, graphic designer and accounts receivable specialist.

Interviews are being held on the spot at several Kindred at Home locations -- Marietta, Atlanta/Sandy Springs and Lawrenceville -- for registered and licensed practical nurses, and the Marietta location is also looking for physical therapists.

The hiring events are being held on Thursday, Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

FEDEX

FedEx will be busy during the upcoming holiday season, and it's looking to fill almost 80 positions in the metro Atlanta area this November.

Drivers are needed, but many other jobs are also available, including those for store managers, maintenance operations, industrial engineers and customer service associates.

Check for available openings online and create an account to apply for a position.

