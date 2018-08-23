0 These coffee drones could soon deliver you coffee (before you even realize you need it)

What if you could have your coffee delivered to you by drone, right when you need it most?

Computer manufacturer IBM has reportedly secured a patent to develop a product that does just that, according to paperwork filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

In the filing, manufacturers write that the device, an unmanned aerial vehicle or drone, would deliver coffee or another drink to individuals who either gesture they want the drink or those who “have a predetermined cognitive state,” assessed by factors such as sleep quality, electronic calendar (time of day, meeting schedules), complexity of work schedule, biometrics, blood pressure and more.

The drones could even assess how long a group has been talking and the mood of the conversation to see whether individuals are in need of a drink.

How can the drones hone in on those factors? According to the patent, sensors on the drones can compile data from wearables, cameras and through special biometric sensors. These sensors would be able to detect facial expressions and pupil dilation, among other metrics.

Sensors on the drone scan for folks in the crowd gesturing for drinks or gravitate toward individuals “for whom an electronic analysis of sensor data indicates to be in a predetermined cognitive state” before flying to them to deliver the drink.

The technology may be used in offices or near coffee shops to amp up sales, but personal data collected would be used “according to privacy rules, and/or with the user’s permission,” according to the paperwork.

IBM, which is known for leading the industry in computer tech, hard drives, bar codes and laser eye surgery, declined to comment whether the new patent filing is a sign the company is transitioning to new businesses, according to the Financial Times.

“While this patent seems like a strange one for IBM, the company is notorious for its prolific patent filing and, not unlike others, sometimes creates interesting scenarios no one else has yet envisioned and file a patent for it,” the Spoon reported last week, citing Amazon’s previous patent in February on predictive restaurant ordering.

But whether it’s with a wave, an app request or your “predetermined cognitive state,” it’s possible coffee drone delivery may be on the horizon.

Read the full Aug. 7 patent document.

