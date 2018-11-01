The grand opening of Macy’s Pink Pig is coming.
Children will be able to ride the familiar train beneath a 170-foot, 1950s-themed tent when “Priscilla” makes her yearly appearance on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
»RELATED: 2018 AJC Atlanta Holiday Guide
A portion of the proceeds from each ride will benefit CHOA. Macy’s has donated more than $800,000 to the hospital to date, according to the statement.
The history of the Pink Pig spans a half-century. The ride began in 1953 as a monorail along the ceiling of Rich’s department store. Years later, the monorails (another one had been added) were relocated to the downtown store’s roof. The ride later did a brief stint at CHOA’s Egleston Hospital.
But since 2003, Priscilla has been situated at the Lenox Square Mall. Find her on the upper-level parking deck near Macy’s, located at 3393 Peachtree Road NE.
Individual rides costs $3; multi-ride tickets go for two rides for $5.50 and three rides for $7.50.
The ride is closed on Nov. 18, Thanksgiving and Christmas. It will remain open through New Year’s Eve.
For more information, please call Macy’s Pink Pig Ride at 404-231-2796 or 404-231-2959.
»RELATED: 5 reasons Atlantans love Macy’s Pink Pig
See photos of Macy’s Pink Pig:
Like Intown Atlanta News Now on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}