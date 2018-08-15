Looking for a high-paying gig?
Thanks to a new report from online job and recruitment marketplace Glassdoor, it just got easier to pinpoint which sectors are offering the highest salaries — and where in the United States you should consider starting your job hunt.
Researchers with the company recently identified the 25 highest paying jobs in the country for its 2018 ranking based on millions of employee salary reports. For a job title to be considered, it must have received at least 100 salary reports between July 1, 2017, and June 30, 2018.
“To ensure the most reliable median base salary for all job titles, Glassdoor also applies a proprietary statistical algorithm to estimate annual median base pay, which controls for factors such as location and seniority,” researchers wrote, adding that the number of job openings represents active Glassdoor job listings as of July 19.
Just like last year, the tech sector dominated the 2018 top 25. In fact, the lowest average base salary in the industry was much higher than $100,000.
But health care workers boasted the largest paychecks overall.
Atlanta was named among the top five “hot cities hiring” for nine job titles: pharmacist, corporate counsel, software engineering manager, engineering manager, IT program manager, financial planning & analysis manager, data architect, scrum master and tax manager.
Only one city — New York — bested Atlanta. The Big Apple was among the hottest cities hiring for 11 different titles on the list of 25.
According to Glassdoor, there are more job openings for nurse practitioners than any other top-paying career. As of July 19, researchers counted 14,931 openings for the $106,962 median base salary gig. The best cities to flock to: Los Angeles; Portland, Oregon; Baltimore; Columbus, Ohio and Phoenix.
There are also more than 8,600 job openings for aspiring physician assistants.
The top 25 highest-paying jobs in the country right now, according to Glassdoor:
-
Physician
- Median base salary: $195,842
- Job openings: 3,038
- Where to job hunt: Houston; New York; Las Vegas; Memphis, Tennessee and Tampa, Florida.
-
Pharmacy manager
- Median base salary: $146,412
- Job openings: 2,009
- Where to job hunt: Washington, D.C., Boston, Baltimore, Los Angeles and San Francisco
-
Pharmacist
- Median base salary: $127,120
- Job openings: 2,534
- Where to job hunt: New York; Bakersfield, California; Dallas; Atlanta and Philadelphia
-
Enterprise architect
- Median base salary: $115,955
- Job openings: 1,097
- Where to job hunt: Arlington, Virginia; Austin, Texas; New York; Chicago and Boston
-
Corporate counsel
- Median base salary: $115,580
- Job openings: 693
- Where to job hunt: San Francisco; Atlanta; Seattle; Los Angeles and Newark, New Jersey
-
Software development manager
- Median base salary: $108,879
- Job openings: 1,064
- Where to job hunt: Seattle; Sunnyvale, California; Bellevue, Washington; Austin, Texas and Redwood City, California
-
Physician assistant
- Median base salary: $108,761
- Job openings: 8,616
- Where to job hunt: New York; Baltimore; Boston; Washington, D.C. and Raleigh, North Carolina
-
Software engineering manager
- Median base salary: $107,479
- Job openings: 1,105
- Where to job hunt: Atlanta; San Francisco; Seattle; Austin, Texas and McLean, Virginia
-
Nurse practitioner
- Median base salary: $106,962
- Job openings: 14,931
- Where to job hunt: Los Angeles; Portland, Oregon; Baltimore; Columbus, Ohio and Phoenix
-
Software architect
- Median base salary: $105,329
- Job openings: 1,130
- Where to job hunt: San Jose, California; Boston; Chicago; San Diego and New York
-
Engineering manager
- Median base salary: $105,260
- Job openings: 4,738
- Where to job hunt: San Francisco; Seattle; Atlanta; Washington, D.C. and Austin, Texas
-
Applications development
- Median base salary: $104,048
- Job openings: 360
- Where to job hunt: New York; Tampa, Florida; Redwood City, California; Charlotte, North Carolina and Philadelphia
-
Plant manager
- Median base salary: $103,892
- Job openings: 1,182
- Where to job hunt: Chicago; Houston; New Hampton, Iowa; Memphis, Tennessee and Milwaukee
-
IT program manager
- Median base salary: $102,969
- Job openings: 218
- Where to job hunt: Herndon, Virginia; Seattle; Washington, D.C.; Atlanta and Aurora, Colorado
-
Solutions architect
- Median base salary: $102,160
- Job openings: 5,899
- Where to job hunt: San Francisco; Austin, Texas; Boston; Charlotte, North Carolina and Los Angeles
-
Financial planning and analysis manager
- Median base salary: $102,155
- Job openings: 108
- Where to job hunt: New York; Tampa, Florida; Atlanta; Los Angeles and Memphis, Tennessee
-
Data architect
- Median base salary: $101,900
- Job openings: 1,472
- Where to job hunt: Chicago, Atlanta, San Francisco, Dallas and Cincinatti
-
Strategy manager
- Median base salary: $101,754
- Job openings: 2,641
- Where to job hunt: Boston; Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; Houston and Mountain View, California
-
Systems architect
- Median base salary: $100,984
- Job openings: 1,146
- Where to job hunt: Orlando, Florida; Bellevue, Washington; Boulder, Colorado; San Jose, California and Fort Worth, Texas
-
Scrum master
- Median base salary: $98,239
- Job openings: 1,876
- Where to job hunt: New York; Atlanta; Charlotte, North Carolina; Columbus, Ohio and Richmond, Virginia
-
Consulting manager
- Median base salary: $97,154
- Job openings: 1,536
- Where to job hunt: Chicago; Boston; Philadelphia; Washington, D.C. and Charlotte, North Carolina
-
Attorney
- Median base salary: $96,678
- Job openings: 903
- Where to job hunt: New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Miami
-
Cloud engineer
- Median base salary: $96,449
- Job openings: 1,077
- Where to job hunt: Seattle; Chicago; New York; San Francisco and San Jose
-
Tax manager
- Median base salary: $96,175
- Job openings: 3,690
- Where to job hunt: New York, Boston, Houston, Atlanta and Denver
-
Data scientist
- Median base salary: $96,116
- Job openings: 4,986
- Where to job hunt: San Francisco; Seattle; Chicago; Washington, D.C. and Mountain View, California
Explore the latest top-paying job openings at Glassdoor.com.
