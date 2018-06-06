0 The 20 biggest 'Sex and the City' celebrity cameos you might have missed

Any given episode of Sex and the City was bound to be full of cosmopolitans, city-slicking women and celebrity cameos.

The HBO hit show, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this week, included cameo and guest appearances from a future president, a Spice Girl, a couple rock stars and a ton of A-list actors. And although not every aspect of the show holds up 20 years later, the feeling of spotting your favorite celebrities – some of them before they were famous – on the small screen doesn't get old.

We rounded up some of the biggest celebs who popped up on the show throughout its six season run, just in time for you to binge watch the entire show to commemorate this milestone anniversary.

Carrie Fisher

Two Carries unite in the Season 3 episode Sex and Another City, but it wasn't under pleasant circumstances. When Carrie and co. visit Los Angeles, Fisher (playing herself) is not pleased to find Carrie in her bed with her personal assistant/house-sitter.

Vince Vaughn

That assistant posing as a wealthy man about town in the same Los Angeles-based episode? None other than Vince Vaughn. He plays Keith Travers, who claims to be Matt Damon's agent and sweeps Carrie off her feet and into the VIP section.

Matthew McConaughey

One of the more memorable cameos of the Los Angeles episodes is Matthew McConaughey appearing onscreen as himself. The White Boy Rick actor meets Carrie IRL to talk about turning her column into a movie, but he doesn't like Carrie on paper. "He is such a great guy. I mean I don't know anybody any cooler than Mr. Big," McConaughey says. "What the (expletive) is Carrie's problem?"

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Finally, Sarah Michelle Gellar rounds out the L.A. episodes with a non-Buffy appearance. She plays Debbie, a Hollywood executive who wants to take Carrie's columns to the next level as the backdrop for a movie.

Donald Trump

Before Donald Trump became President Donald Trump, he was eyeing Samantha in an uncredited role on Season 2 of Sex and the City. As Carrie says in her voiceover: "Samantha, a cosmopolitan and Donald Trump – you just don't get more New York than that."

Bradley Cooper

Before he was a big A-list celebrity in Hollywood, Bradley Cooper was making his acting debut on SATC. Seriously, it was his first acting credit ever. He plays Jake, who has a short fling with Carrie that quickly dissolves when he sees her "Single and Famous?" magazine cover.

Jon Bon Jovi

When Carrie goes to therapy, she runs into Jon Bon Jovi, who plays fellow therapy patient Seth. They seem to be a good match, until they realize that they're both seeking help for relationship problems that quickly come to the forefront when they're together.

Justin Theroux

Before Jennifer Aniston, there was Carrie Bradshaw. Justin Theroux actually appeared as two different characters in two different episodes. The first is Jared, an author friend of Standford's. The second is as a man Carrie dates named Vaughn Wysel, who has a nice family but some, um, shortcomings.

David Duchovny

It's not an government conspiracy that David Duchovny was one of the guest stars on the show. Duchovny stars as Carrie's high school crush who she reconnects with years later, only to find that he is seeking intensive treatment at a mental health facility.

Will Arnett

Miranda is not the biggest risk taker on the show, but she finds herself briefly dating Will Arnett's Season 2 character Jack, who likes engaging in risky public sex. Things didn't work out for them.

Andy Cohen

The future talk show host and Real Housewives connoisseur joined forces with his real-life best friend as a shoe salesman in Season 6.

Lucy Liu

Don't mess around with Lucy Liu. She plays herself in a Season 4 episode where Samantha, well, plays herself, too. Samantha uses her connection with Lucy Liu in order to get a Birkin bag and jump the waitlist, which does not go over well with the actress. Liu cuts her off as her rep and blacklists her.

Alanis Morissette

You oughta know about this cameo. Alanis Morissette appears as party guest Dawn, who kisses Carrie in a Season 3 episode where the SATC leading lady is questioning bisexuality.

Tony Hale

In a blink-and-you-might-miss-it moment, Tony Hale plays one of the photographers during Samantha nude photoshoot in Season 4. And, yes, his character's name is Tiger.

John Slattery

Mad Men ad man John Slattery is a New Yorker with political ambitions and eyes for Carrie in two episodes in Season 3. He plays Bill Kelley, who is campaigning for city treasurer.

Kat Dennings

Kat Dennings wasn't always one of 2 Broke Girls. She plays Jenny Brier, a 13-year-old über-rich client of Samantha's in Season 3.

Jennifer Coolidge

Breaking down after a breakup, Jennifer Coolidge plays would-be designer Victoria, who throws a party to launch her new handbags. You might remember her bend-and-snap from Legally Blonde, but most recently, Coolidge starred with Dennings in 2 Broke Girls.

Chandra Wilson

She might be saving lives as Dr. Miranda Bailey on Grey's Anatomy now, but she lays down the law with Samantha in Season 5. When she reprimands Samantha for putting up flyers, she changes her mind and allows the posters when Samantha explains to her why she's exacting her revenge on Richard.

Geri Halliwell

Geri Halliwell showed that friendship never ends when her character Phoebe tips off Samantha about a rooftop, members only pool at the Soho House. It's not every day you see a Spice Girl on the streets of New York in a bikini top.

Jim Gaffigan

Miranda is not a fan when Jim Gaffigan's Doug has no problem peeing in front of her while they share a bathroom in Season 4.