    By: Nancy Clanton

    Updated:

    Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam on Monday granted clemency to Cyntoia Brown, a sex trafficking victim who was sentenced to life in prison for a murder she committed at age 16.

    Now 30, Brown would not have been eligible for parole until age 50. Now that Haslam has commuted her sentence, she will be free in August.

    Not long after the news broke, Brown started trending on Twitter.

                 

    Some used the moment to advocate for others in Brown’s situation.

     

     

