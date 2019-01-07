0 Supporters rejoice after sex trafficking victim Cyntoia Brown granted clemency

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam on Monday granted clemency to Cyntoia Brown, a sex trafficking victim who was sentenced to life in prison for a murder she committed at age 16.

Now 30, Brown would not have been eligible for parole until age 50. Now that Haslam has commuted her sentence, she will be free in August.

Not long after the news broke, Brown started trending on Twitter.

"Thank you, Governor Haslam, for your act of mercy in giving me a second chance. I will do everything I can to justify your faith in me," Cyntoia Brown said in a statement Monday. https://t.co/MdwkG4ex1J — Tennessean (@Tennessean) January 7, 2019

Cyntoia Brown will be freed. In one of his last acts as Tennessee's governor, Republican @BillHaslam granted executive clemency to Brown, a victim of child sex trafficking, commuting her life sentence for a killing she committed in self-defense at age 16. https://t.co/IXNeVYQlEm — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) January 7, 2019

Finally she is FREE #CyntoiaBrown has been granted clemency by Tennessee Governor https://t.co/OBp0Nvodm7 — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) January 7, 2019

Cyntoia Brown is free woman. Excuse us, we're emotional. https://t.co/9lx3Zpc2H4 — ESSENCE (@Essence) January 7, 2019

if you celebrate Cyntoia Brown's clemency + don't empathize with survivors of R. Kelly's abuse, you're a walking contradiction — Natasha S. Alford 🇺🇸+🇵🇷✊🏾👩🏾‍💻🎥 (@NatashaSAlford) January 7, 2019

Tennessee Gov. Haslam grants clemency and commutes life sentence for Cyntoia Brown:



"Transformation should be accompanied by hope. So, I am commuting Ms. Brown's sentence, subject to certain conditions." https://t.co/DEKiqGAqBV pic.twitter.com/92YZGl6E8z — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 7, 2019

BREAKING: Governor @BillHaslam grants clemency to #CyntoiaBrown. She will be released in Aug.



Thanks to the thousand who advocated for her release. There's power in unity.



Thank you Gov Haslam for having the humanity & compassion to do the right thing.https://t.co/5r9GotAc26 — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) January 7, 2019

BREAKING NEWS: Cyntoia Brown will be released this year! No survivor should ever be imprisoned for protecting herself.



Thank you to the Black women who fought for Cyntoia year in and year out. This is long overdue. #FreeCyntoiaBrown https://t.co/zOOwLXQ0Xf — UltraViolet (@UltraViolet) January 7, 2019

Feeling a bit wet-eyed. Cyntoia Brown granted clemency and early release by Gov. Bill Haslam. https://t.co/7onqGzuv7l — Karen Ingala Smith (@K_IngalaSmith) January 7, 2019

Conflicted and overjoyed to hear #cyntoiaBrown will be paroled in August. She deserves all of the life she has been robbed of these last 15 years. Let's also keep her in light as parole is continued surveillance and far from an act of freedom. The fight continues. — Chrissy (@BrwnGrlFem) January 7, 2019

Gov. Bill Haslam grants full clemency to Cyntoia Brown, sets Aug. 7 release from prison | Tennessean - https://t.co/LimA2jXsLA — Luvvie Ajayi (@iLuvvit) January 7, 2019

Some used the moment to advocate for others in Brown’s situation.

"There are thousands of Cyntoia Browns unjustly locked in cages in every state. We have to address the systemic and cultural issues that contribute to the criminalization of survival as we work to #FreeCyntoia and all of the others..." ~ @prisonculture https://t.co/MsCfqPmO1S — Shailja Patel (@shailjapatel) January 7, 2019

