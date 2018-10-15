0 Stop giving young kids decongestants for cold symptoms, researchers warn

New research recently published in the British Medical Journal warns against administering decongestants to children under age 12.

For the study, Dr. Mieke van Driel of the University of Queensland and his team sifted through the Cochrane Library and PubMed to find systematic reviews about the effectiveness of common cold treatments.



Decongestants, medicines with antihistamine, are typically used to treat nasal congestion (stuffy nose) caused by the common cold and hay fever, according to the Mayo Clinic. And adults may notice improvements after 3-7 days of use, though they’re also more likely to experience its side effects, including drowsiness, headache and insomnia.

But in young children, “there is no evidence that these treatments alleviate nasal symptoms and they can cause adverse effects such as drowsiness or gastrointestinal (stomach) upset," authors of the BMJ study wrote. Decongestants in children under age 2 have even been associated with convulsions, rapid heart rate and death.

And it’s not just decongestant. The researchers found that other commonly used home or over-the-counter treatments such as humidified air or eucalyptus oil aren’t backed by adequate evidence, either.

So, what can parents and pediatricians do to fend off coughs and stuffy noses instead?

“Based on currently available evidence, reassurance that symptoms clear within seven to 10 days is the best you can offer these patients,” the researchers said.

The study’s main conclusions:

To alleviate nasal symptoms in adults, consider a trial of decongestants alone or with antihistamines/analgesics.

Do not prescribe decongestants to children under age 12.

According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the common cold infects millions of Americans every year and is the main reason for children missing school and adults missing work. The average adult gets two to three colds every year, with the rate among children rising even higher.

Read the full BMJ study at bmj.com.

