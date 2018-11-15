  • Police warn parents: Kids wearing winter clothes under car seat straps could be at risk

    By: Kyle Nazario

    Updated:

    A police department in Iowa is warning parents about the hidden danger of winter coats and car seats. 

    "If babies are wearing a thick winter coat and they get in a crash, everything is going to compress," warned Cedar Rapids Police Department Officer Shannon Sampson.

    Sampson explained with the compression factored in, seat belts on a child wearing a bulky coat are looser than they should be. That looseness could cause extra damage or even allow the child to fly out of the seat in a crash. 

    Cedar Rapids police recommends buckling in kids, then putting blankets or their coat on top of them. 

    Safety blog The Car Seat Lady keeps a list of techniques for keeping kids warm in a way that won't compromise their safety, including double swaddling with blankets and putting a jacket on the kid backwards and on top of the seat belt. 

    Parents can test whether a coat is too bulky using the method below:

    • Have your kid wear the coat, sit them in the car seat and fasten the harness. 

    • Tighten it until you cannot use your thumb and forefinger to pinch the webbing together.

    • Next, take your child out of the car seat and remove the jacket while keeping the harness at the same tightness level.

    • Place them back in the seat.

    • If you can pinch together the webbing now, the jacket is too bulky. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories