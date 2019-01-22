To celebrate its first year as the official pizza of the Super Bowl, Pizza Hut is temporarily changing its name.
Please meet Pizza Hut Hut.
NFL named the chain its official pizza last February, but this is Pizza Hut’s first run as Super Bowl’s signature slice.
Pizza Hut’s website already reflects the change, and USA Today reports an Atlanta location will temporarily rebrand itself with a new sign.
Pizza Hut in Atlanta adds an extra "Hut" to support official NFL partnership with Super Bowl in town. pic.twitter.com/eV32o4tTKg— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 22, 2019
The company will also debut two new Super Bowl ads featuring its Abraham Lincoln character already seen in commercials for Pizza Hut’s $5 deal menu.
In one, USA Today reports, Lincoln attends a football viewing party. In the other, he's playing video games with his son, who tells him, "You're dead."
Pizza Hut will offer a game day special of $7.99 for a two-topping pie, and Super Bowl viewers in Arizona, California, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina and Ohio can order beer with their pizza from select restaurants.
Super Bowl 53 will pit the Super Bowl serial contenders New England Patriots against the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3 in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game airs at 6:30 p.m. on CBS.
