Picture of an egg dethrones Kylie Jenner as most-liked Instagram post

A picture of an egg — yes, an egg — has passed Kylie Jenner as the most liked Instagram post ever.
The egg post, by @world_record_egg, is closing in on 26.9 million “likes,” far surpassing Jenner’s post announcing the birth of her daughter, Stormi. Jenner’s post has 18,307,389 likes.
According to Taylor Lorenz, a writer at The Atlantic, the Instagram egg account was started by a kid in London.
A kid from London launched this account to try to get this pic of an egg to become the most liked photo on insta and it's on its way there. Also has nearly 1M followers on the acct now https://t.co/OLR52JLk55 pic.twitter.com/ok6ByUbod0— Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) January 13, 2019
On January 4, @world_record_egg posted a photo of a brown egg with the caption: “Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this.”
The account has posted only once on Instagram, but now has 2.8 million followers and a record for the most-liked post.
Jenner responded in a post captioned, “Take that little egg,” during which she cracks an egg on hot pavement and watches it fry.
Jenner last year became the first member of her family “to grow her ad equivalent value to over $1,000,000 per post across her social media portfolio,” according to a report from D’Marie Analytics, a social media insights firm. In other words, People reported, every #sponsored or #ad Instagram post, Snapchat story or tweet Jenner posts is worth $1 million based on her hefty social following an engagement.
So she can afford to buy all the eggs she wants.
