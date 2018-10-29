  • People do not like Twitter's plan to remove the like button

    By: Staff

    Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey is removing the ‘like’ button from Twitter − and the tweeps are not ‘hearting’ the idea.

    Dorsey was quoted by the Telegraph as saying at a conference last week that he was going to get rid of the feature, which he is not a fan of, “soon.”

    The heart button was added to the social media service in 2015, replacing favorites.  The report that it could be on its way out has been met with skepticism among many Twitter users.

    The Telegraph said the move was aimed at improving debate on the platform - something that has been a focus for the company as it faces accusations that it has not done enough to counter cyberbullying or stem racist and misogynist users. Its efforts over the last year to counter this perception have led to new accusations that it is censoring users based on their political views.

    But users are questioning how removing the heart-shaped like button will have any effect on these problems.

       

     

     

     

    Buzz.ie quoted a Twitter spokesman as saying that there was no timeline for the reported change: “We're experimenting and considering numerous possible changes, all with an eye toward ensuring we're incentivising the right behaviors to drive healthy conversation.”

