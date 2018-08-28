0 Paul Johnson reveals starting lineup for Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson revealed his starting 22 and return specialist for Saturday’s season opener against Alcorn State on his Monday night radio show on 680 the Fan.

There were perhaps three surprises – cornerbacks Jaytlin Askew and Tre Swilling and left offensive tackle Zach Quinney. Askew and Swilling beat out Lamont Simmons and Ajani Kerr, both of whom have more experience. Askew is a sophomore who mostly played special teams last season and Swilling is a redshirt freshman. Quinney also is a redshirt freshman who has been competing with veterans such as Andrew Marshall and Bailey Ivemeyer.

The full two-deep depth chart was released after the show.

The starting 11 on offense: Quarterback TaQuon Marshall, B-back Jordan Mason, A-backs Clinton Lynch and Qua Searcy, wide receivers Jalen Camp and Brad Stewart, Quinney at left tackle, left guard Parker Braun, center Jahaziel Lee, right guard Brad Morgan and right tackle Will Bryan.

Mason is starting at B-back because KirVonte Benson has been suspended for the first quarter of the game due to a minor infraction of team rules.

Johnson also said that freshman wide receiver Malachi Carter will be in a rotation with Stewart and Camp. A-back Nathan Cottrell likely will split snaps with Lynch and Searcy.

The defensive starting 11: Defensive ends Anree Saint-Amour and Desmond Branch, nose tackle Kyle Cerge-Henderson, outside linebackers Victor Alexander and Jalen Johnson, inside linebackers Brant Mitchell and David Curry, strong safety Tariq Carpenter, free safety Malik Rivera and cornerbacks Swilling and Askew.

Quinney and Swilling will be the first freshmen to start in a season opener since B-back Dedrick Mills in 2016.

Johnson also said that freshman Juanyeh Thomas will return punts and kickoffs against Alcorn State. Improving both return units has been a priority in the preseason for Johnson, who called Thomas “a dynamic guy.”

Stewart, who took punt returns for the past two seasons, may field punts on a situational basis. Askew could also contribute as a kickoff returner.

Offense

QB

16 TaQuon Marshall (5-10, 185, Sr.)

8 Tobias Oliver (6-2, 182, RFr.)

BB

30 KirVonte Benson (5-9, 208, Jr.)

24 Jordan Mason (6-1, 212, RFr.)

or 15 Jerry Howard (6-0, 215, So.)

AB

1 Qua Searcy (5-11, 174, Sr.)

31 Nathan Cottrell (5-11, 190, Jr.)

AB

22 Clinton Lynch (6-0, 192, Sr.)

2 Omahri Jarrett (5-10, 174, Jr.)

WR

80 Jalen Camp (6-2, 217, Jr.)

81 Malachi Carter (6-3, 185, Fr.)

WR

83 Brad Stewart (6-1, 195, Sr.)

84 Stephen Dolphus (6-5, 205, So.)

LT

73 Zach Quinney (6-6, 276, 276, Fr.)

50 Andrew Marshall (6-4, 282, Sr.)

LG

75 Parker Braun (6-3, 280, Jr.)

72 Charlie Clark (6-4, 280, RFr.)

C

53 Jahaziel Lee (6-2, 287, Jr.)

59 Scott Morgan (6-4, 290, Jr.)

RG

60 Brad Morgan (6-4, 288, Jr.)

56 Connor Hansen (6-2, 310, So.)

RT

70 Will Bryan (6-4, 285, Sr.)

62 Bailey Ivemeyer (6-1, 270, Jr.)

Defense

DE

99 Desmond Branch (6-3, 270, Sr.)

89 Antwan Owens (6-4, 265, So.)

NT

54 Kyle Cerge-Henderson (6-1, 298, Sr.)

90 Brandon Adams (6-2, 325, Jr.)

﻿DE

94 Anree Saint-Amour (6-3, 245, Sr.)

97 Brentavious Glanton (6-3, 294, Jr.)

JACK

9 Victor Alexander (5-10, 237, Sr.)

41 Jaquan Henderson (6-1, 200, So.)

ILB

51 Brant Mitchell (6-2, 233, Sr.)

44 Quez Jackson (6-1, 220, Fr.)

ILB

32 David Curry (6-2, 217, r-Jr.)

12 Bruce Jordan-Swilling (6-1, 234, So.)

STINGER

23 Jalen Johnson (6-3, 215, Sr.)

10 Christian Campbell (6-2, 208, Jr.)

SS

29 Tariq Carpenter (6-2, 218, So.)

40 Kaleb Oliver (6-4, 205, RFr.)

FS

36 Malik Rivera (5-11, 200, Sr.)

28 Juanyeh Thomas (6-3, 200, Fr.)

CB

33 Jaytlin Askew (5-11, 177, So.)

38 Ajani Kerr (6-0, 190, r-So.)

CB

3 Tre Swilling (6-0, 195, RFr.)

14 Jaylon King (6-1, 175, Fr.)

or 21 Zamari Walton (6-3, 175, Fr.)

Specialists

PK

88 Shawn Davis (6-2, 215, Jr.)

37 Brenton King (6-0, 170, So.)

P

27 Pressley Harvin III (6-0, 245, So.)

88 Shawn Davis (6-2, 215, Jr.)

H

27 Pressley Harvin III (6-0, 245, So.)

83 Brad Stewart (6-1, 195, Sr.)

LS

67 Zach Roberts (6-0, 215, Sr.)

66 Jack Coco (6-3, 270, RFr.)

SS

66 Jack Coco (6-3, 270, RFr.)

67 Zach Roberts (6-0, 215, Sr.)

KR

28 Juanyeh Thomas (6-3, 200, Fr.)

33 Jaytlin Askew (5-11, 177, So.)

or 31 Nathan Cottrell (5-11, 190, Jr.)

PR

28 Juanyeh Thomas (6-3, 200, Fr.)

83 Brad Stewart (6-1, 195, Sr.)

