Sure, graduation rates and tuition costs are all important factors to consider when choosing a university. But a gorgeous campus doesn’t hurt either.
Architectural Digest, a design magazine, recently canvassed the country to choose the 50 most beautiful colleges in the United States. To do so, the publication’s editors evaluated the architectural legacies and settings of dozens of schools.
After analyzing the results, they determined Yale University in Connecticut had the most impressive campus, followed by Princeton University in New Jersey, but one Georgia institution wasn’t too far behind.
Berry College, located about 75 miles northwest of Atlanta in Rome, took the No. 3 spot.
“When it comes to a beautiful setting, Berry college can’t be beat: Its campus has more than 27,000 acres of forests and fields, and there’s even a mountain,” the site wrote. “And it has gorgeous English Gothic architecture to boot.”
This isn’t the first time Berry has been recognized for its beauty. It was No. 7 on Princeton Review’s round-up earlier this year, and Travel + Leisure and BuzzFeed also said it was one of the most beautiful colleges around.
Great Value Colleges gave it praise, too, ranking the private liberal arts college second out of 30 colleges among the best small colleges for nature-lovers, since the entire campus is essentially an outdoor classroom.
