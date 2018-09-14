Are you ready to make your mark on Atlanta’s film and TV industry? Are you the next Tyler Perry? ATL is in need of young stars. Check out the Peach City’s latest casting call for your chance at fame.
Marvel’s ‘Avengers 4’
This next installment in the popular Avengers franchise is due to be released in May 2019, according to Moviefone. Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are set to star in the film as the Avengers prepare for a final showdown with the evil Thanos.
What are they looking for?
Fit, athletic Caucasian men in their 20s-30s and between 6’0” and 6’4” are needed.
When are they filming?
Filming will take place in Atlanta on Sept. 21.
How much does it pay?
Pay is to be determined.
How do I submit?
Send your information in an email to atlantaextras@extraextracasting.com with the subject line “Mary Lou Fridays.” Send ¾ clear shot and a body shot as well as your age, height and sizes.
