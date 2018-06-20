  • Netflix in July 2018: What's coming...and going

    By: USA Today

    Updated:

    Planning to spend the summer indoors watching TV? Netflix won't judge you.

    The streaming service has plenty of fresh titles to keep you on the couch in July, from a baking competition show ("Sugar Rush") to an alien-invasion sci-fi film ("Extinction") and a documentary about the dangers of medical devices ("The Bleeding Edge").

    And more binge-able shows are arriving, too: "Orange is the New Black" has a sixth season, and the first new episodes of Jerry Seinfeld's "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" arrives on Netflix from the show's former home, Sony Crackle, as Jerry welcomes guests including Kate McKinnon, Dave Chappelle and Ellen DeGeneres. Oh, and just as "Jurassic World" hits theaters, the original "Jurassic Park" is coming to Netflix, along with a sequel.

    Want to start planning your queue? Here's a complete list of the titles coming in July (and these arrived in June.)

    July 1

     

    Blue Bloods: Season 8

    Bo Burnham: what.   

    Chocolat

    Deceived

    Finding Neverland

    Get Smart

    Happy Gilmore

    Hawaii Five-O: Season 8

    Interview with the Vampire

    Journey to the Center of the Earth

    Jurassic Park

    Jurassic Park III

    Madam Secretary: Season 4

    Menace II Society

    NCIS: Season 15

    Pandorum

    Penelope

    Queens of Comedy: Season 2

    Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4

    Scooby-Doo

    Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

    Spanglish

    Stealth

    Swordfish

    The Boondock Saints

    The Lost World: Jurassic Park

    The Princess Diaries

    The Voices

    Traitor

    Troy

    Van Helsing

    We Own the Night

    We the Marines

    What We Started

    July 2

     

    Dance Academy: The Comeback

    Good Witch: Season 4

    Romina

    The Sinner: Season 1

    July 3

    The Comedy Lineup (Netflix Original)

    July 5

     

    Blue Valentine

    July 6

    Anne with an E: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

    Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: Freshly Brewed (Netflix Original)

    First Team: Juventus: Season 1: Part B (Netflix Original)

    Free Rein: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

    Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

    Sacred Games (Netflix Original)

    Samantha! (Netflix Original)  

    Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course (Netflix Original)

    The Fosters: Season 5

    The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter (Netflix Film)

    The Skin of The Wolf (Netflix Film)

    White Fang (Netflix Film)

    July 7 

    Scream 4 

    July 9

     

    Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1 

    July 10 

    Drug Lords: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

    July 12 

    Gone Baby Gone

    July 13

    How It Ends (Netflix Film)

    Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now (Netflix Original)

    Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain 

    Sugar Rush (Netflix Original)

    The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants (Netflix Original)

    July 15

    Bonusfamiljen: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

    Going for Gold 

    The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

    July 20

    Amazing Interiors (Netflix Original)

    Dark Tourist (Netflix Original) 

    Deep Undercover: Collection 3 

    Duck Duck Goose (Netflix Film)

    Father of the Year (Netflix Film) 

    Fix It and Finish It: Collection 3

    Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4 (Netflix Original) 

    Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot (Netflix Original) 

    Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After (Netflix Original) 

    Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1 (Netflix Original) 

    Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2 (Netflix Original) 

    July 22

    An Education

    Disney's Bolt

    July 24

     El Aviso (The Warning) (Netflix Film) 

    Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial (Netflix Original) 

    July 27 

    Cupcake & Dino - General Services (Netflix Original)  

    Extinction (Netflix Original)   

    Orange Is the New Black: Season 6 (Netflix Original)  

    Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome (Netflix Original)  

    The Bleeding Edge (Netflix Original)  

    The Worst Witch: Season 2 (Netflix Original)   

    Welcome to the Family (Netflix Original)  

    July 28 

    Shameless: Season 8

    The Company Men

    July 29

     

    Her

    Sofia the First: Season 4 

    July 30

     

    A Very Secret Service: Season 2 (Netflix Original)   

    July 31

     

    Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3 (Netflix Original)  

    Coming Soon

    El Chapo: Season 3

    And watch these titles while you still can...

    Leaving July 1

     

    Alive

    Along Came Polly

    An Honest Liar

    Beerfest

    Before Midnight 

    Bring It On

    Bring It On Again

    Bring It On: All or Nothing

    Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

    Bring It On: In It to Win It 

    Cocktail 

    Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close 

    Lethal Weapon

    Lethal Weapon 2

    Lethal Weapon 3

    Lethal Weapon 4

    Little Women

    Michael Clayton

    Midnight in Paris

    Mixed Signals

    More Than a Game 

    Pandemic 

    Piglet's Big Movie 

    Rugrats Go Wild 

    Scary Movie

    Scream 3 

    Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

    The Art of War 

    Tropic Thunder 

    V for Vendetta 

    July 2

    Breakfast at Tiffany's 

    July 8

     

    Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom

    Real Husbands of Hollywood: Seasons 1-5

    July 9

    Ratchet and Clank

    Serena

    July 11

    Alice Through the Looking Glass

    July 14

    Wild Hogs 

    July 15 

    Convergence

    Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1 

    Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary 

    July 16

    Changeling 

    Wanted 

    July 29

     

    The Den 

    July 30

    A Cinderella Story 

    Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot

    Swing State

     

