0 London erects 25-foot Jeff Goldblum statue to commemorate 'Jurassic Park's 25th anniversary

They were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should build a 25-foot replica of Jeff Goldblum.

Londoners and tourists alike were puzzled Wednesday morning to find a statue of Goldblum, his shirt unbuttoned in a recreation of his famous "Jurassic Park" pose, staring seductively at them from the banks of the River Thames near Tower Bridge.

The scantily-clad homage to the good doctor Ian Malcolm was built and erected at Potters Field Park, by Sky's subscription service Now TV to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Steven Spielberg's dinosaur adventure first hit silver screens in June 1993. The film is being offered as part of their subscription package.

Watch: Jeff Goldblum lampooned for that infamous 'Jurassic Park' shirtless scene

They tweeted: "Can you believe #JurassicPark is 25? To celebrate, we’ve created a Jurassic-sized homage to heartthrob Jeff Goldblum He’s waiting for you at Potter’s Field until dinner time tomorrow #JurassicJeff #JP25"

Goldblum returned to his famous role in the franchise's fifth film, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," which was released last month.

His statue certainly has drawn a strong reaction with visitors taking to Twitter to post their selfies in front of the statue. And some have decided it's best to just enjoy it rather than waste energy wondering why it's there.

Twitter user Adam Ricard (@Adam1021) skeptically tweeted, "25ft Jeff Goldblum statue pops up in London to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Jurassic Park, which was June 11th, a month ago. Also none of the movie was filmed in London nor is Jeff Goldblum a native of the English capital. So let's just bask in its nonsensical glory."

Gav Murphy (@cymrogav) tweeted: "There's a giant Jeff Goldblum statue down by Tower Bridge. It's a bit far-fetched but you should stick with it for the nips alone."

Ian Maclure (@Fearian) tweeted a picture of him hugging the statue: "When they build a 20ft tall Jeff Goldblum statue down the road, there's only one thing to do"

Shannon Marie Harmon (@shazzah_harm) took a selfie with the statue: "Omg an effigy of my fav person ever @nowtv #JurassicJeff @jeffgoldblum"

Now TV (@NOWTV), the instigator of the whole thing, also joined in on the social-media fun, poking fun at the film scene that inspired them to comission the statue: "25 years ago, Jurassic Park (and one of the best moments in movie history) was born. A quarter of a century later, we introduce you to #JurassicJeff #JurassicPark."

